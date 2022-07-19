Josh Dunne’s grieving mother posts poignant message to mark his 18th birthday

Taking to Facebook, Diane Dunne promised to keep his memory alive as she wished him a happy birthday

The grieving mother of tragic Josh Dunne has posted a poignant message to her son on what would have been his 18th birthday.

She wrote: “This day 18 years ago I gave birth to the most handsome boy ever.

“Each and every day after he made me the proudest mammy ever..u shud be here to celebrate with us on ur special day but sadly u can't.

“But I promise il always keep ur memory alive, we love and miss u beyond words happy birthday son shine bright tonite son xxx (sic).

Dozens of message of support have been posted by others, with one reading: “Happy Heavenly 18th Birthday to an absolute gentle sole (sic) Josh. My thoughts and prayers go out you Diane Dunne and your family. Forever young, Josh will always be in your hearts.”

Another adds: “Happy heavenly birthday to Ballymun’s one and only hero Josh. There's only one Josh Dunne Happy birthday kido (sic).”

One other person has written: “Happy heavenly birthday Josh thinking of you Diane Dunne, Deano Master Chef Dunne, Jade Dunne, and all your family.”

Josh (16) was fatally stabbed in Dublin on January 26 last year.

George Gonzaga Bento (36) denied murder and was found not guilty of any offence relating to the death of the teenager in the East Wall area of Dublin.

The delivery cyclist said he had acted in self-defence after being attacked by a gang when he and his friend Guillherme Quieroz tried to retrieve a stolen bike.

Reacting to the verdict, the sister of Josh, Jade Dunne, said she was “ashamed to be Irish” and that the criminal justice system in Ireland had “failed my brother”.

“Never thought I’d see the day where I’d say I’m ashamed to be Irish..she had posted on Instagram.

“I’m heartbroken that this has happened. It doesn’t make sense the justice system in this country is a joke!

“I am so sorry Josh that the justice system has failed you”, Jade concluded, before adding the hashtag #justiceforjoshdunne.

Mr Bento took the stand during the trial and said that he and Quieroz had followed a bike thief through Dublin but when they tried to retrieve the stolen bike they were set on by a gang of men and youths.

He said he pulled out a utility knife that he carried for cutting fruit and stabbed three people, including 16-year-old Josh.

Mr Bento said he feared for his life and that of his friend and that he used the knife to defend them from serious injury or death. He said he believed that his actions saved his and Mr Quieroz's lives.

The prosecution alleged that Mr Bento produced a knife during a "stand-off or confrontation" with a man on a moped who had stolen another delivery cyclist's bike.

Josh Dunne and other youths arrived at the scene and got involved in the confrontation.

The prosecution said that Mr Bento exaggerated the danger he faced and knew at the time that the force he used was not necessary to repel the attack.

The jury took a little over eight hours to come to their unanimous verdicts following a six-week trial.