Johnson & Johnson to cease production of talc-based baby powder
Johnson & Johnson announced they will cease production of their talc-based baby powder.
In 2023, the pharmaceutical brand plan on switching to a corn-starch base for their baby powder.
"As part of a worldwide portfolio assessment, we have made the commercial decision to transition to an all cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio," the company said in a statement.
“We continuously evaluate and optimise our portfolio to best position the business for long-term growth.”
“We remain fully committed to ensuring JOHNSON’S® products are loved by parents and families for years to come.”
The company stopped selling talc-based powder in the United States and Canada in 2020, but it remained on shelves in stores across Ireland.
They cited a drop in sales due to “misinformation” about the effects of the product.
Johnson & Johnson is the subject of approximately 38,000 lawsuits from people who used the product and got cancer, claiming it had been contaminated with asbestos.
In 2019, they recalled 33,000 bottles of their baby powder in the US after trace amounts of asbestos was detected in one bottle bought online.
