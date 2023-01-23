John McAreavey welcomes birth of second baby with wife Tara

'Welcome to the gang'

'Welcome to the gang' |

John’s first wife Michaela Harte was tragically murdered on their honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011, aged just 27

John McAreavey and his wife Tara have welcomed the birth of their second child.

John McAreavey has welcomed the birth of his second child with his wife Tara via social media post.

The post, made on Sunday evening, read: “Welcome to the gang Lily. Tara, you’re amazing.”

The couple welcomed their first child James in December 2020, and announced they were expecting a sibling for him in August. The pair married in 2016.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

John and Tara met in Galway in 2012.

John’s first wife Michaela Harte was tragically murdered in Mauritius in 2011, aged just 27. The two were on their honeymoon when she was killed in their hotel room.

Michaela was the daughter of legendary Tyrone Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte.

Along with Michaela's family, Mr McAreavey continues to lead a campaign to bring her killers to justice, but so far no-one has been convicted over the Co Tyrone teacher’s death.

In June, a video emerged on social media that appeared to show people mocking the murder of Ms McAreavey.

It prompted public outcry in Northern Ireland and beyond, as well as across the political spectrum.

Mr McAreavey later tweeted that "Michaela was a vessel of love, courage and dignity" and that "hate can hurt but never win".