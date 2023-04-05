John McAreavey shares heart-breaking thought about wife Michaela’s murder in new TV documentary

John McAreavey has revisited the incident as part of a new BBC Northern Ireland three-part series, called Murder in Paradise, that examines the circumstances of her murder and its aftermath.

John McAreavey and Mickey Harte follow Michaela 's coffin as it makes its way to St Malachy's chapel in Ballymacilroy

John and Michaela McAreavey on their wedding day in 2010

John McAreavey has revealed that he still wonders if his request for a hotel room upgrade played some role in his wife Michaela’s death.

Michaela McAreavey (27) was murdered while the couple were honeymooning in Mauritius in 2011.

Michaela left her husband at the restaurant on their Mauritian honeymoon and headed for room 1025 of the Legends Hotel to collect chocolate to have with their tea. However, her killer or killers were in the room, and police believe she disturbed them as they were stealing the couple's belongings.

As John waited, he watched a video on his phone and took pictures. Twenty minutes later – when Michaela failed to return – he went to check on her and was met with a scene that would change his life forever.

No one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of GAA manager Mickey Harte.

Two former workers at the luxury resort – Sandip Moneea and Avinash Treebhoowoon – were acquitted of murder after a high-profile trial on the holiday island in summer 2012.

John McAreavey has revisited the incident as part of a new BBC Northern Ireland three-part series, called Murder In Paradise, that examines the circumstances of her murder and its aftermath.

“That particular hotel was actually very popular with Irish honeymooners. I guess there was a degree of security in that,” he said on the documentary.

“I always have this habit whenever you go to a hotel you ask about an upgrade.

“I’ve often wondered if I had not requested that would we have been in another room and that something like that couldn’t have happened. Who is to know, who is to know.”

Michaela’s death sent shockwaves through the GAA community.

Her brother Mark Harte also took part in the documentary. He spoke of her “trait of loyalty” and how close she was to her family.

"If Daddy had been into tiddlywinks, she would have been into tiddlywinks. It was more about family,” he said.

“You look out for your sister and you want the best for them. In John, she found the best.”

The new documentary was led by journalists Darragh MacIntyre and Allison Morris, and it airs on BBC One NI on Monday, April 10, at 10.40pm.

Allison Morris travelled to Mauritius after Michaela’s died and speaking on the documentary she shared her impression of the hotel in the aftermath of the incident.

“It was day three [since the murder] by the time I checked into the hotel. There was no indication Michaela had been murdered,” she said.

“I’m a crime reporter of over 20 years. I went to that hotel expecting to find a crime scene and I found no such thing.”

Sandeep Moonea was rearrested in April last year after the Mauritian officials relaunched the unsolved case, however, the case against him was later struck out.

Meanwhile, last March former hotel security guard Dassen Narayanen was charged with theft in relation to the McAreaveys' room. He was charged with conspiring with another hotel employee to steal a magnetic key card to the room occupied by Mrs McAreavey and her husband John to commit larceny.

He was been admitted to hospital several times during his detention for mental health issues and his lawyer has heavily criticised how he has been treated by police.

John McAreavey and his wife Tara.

John McAreavey has pursued a long campaign for justice and in 2017 offered a two million Mauritian rupee (50,000 euro) reward for information leading to a successful conviction.

In January, Mr McAreavey and his wife Tara Brennan had a second child, a girl they named Lily.