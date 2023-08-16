Joe Brolly says 'Up the Ra' chant must go as it’s ‘hurtful’ for Unionist victims

The Féile an Phobail festival in Belfast on Sunday was branded a ‘hatefest’ when some concert-goers sang the chant to the Wolfe Tones song 'Celtic Symphony'

Columnist and podcast host Joe Brolly has said chants such as 'Oh, ah, up the Ra' have to go as it is “hurtfu;” for people in the Unionist community who've lost loved ones.

Brolly was speaking after the Féile an Phobail festival in Belfast on Sunday was branded a “hatefest” when some concert-goers sang the chant to the Wolfe Tones song Celtic Symphony.

Mr Brolly told The Hard Shoulder on Newstalk that the use of the chant is part “giving a finger to the British empire and the machinery of the state”.

"I think also in relation to the IRA young people, who don't really understand what it was all about.

“I think [for] a lot of younger people it's more a sense of identity, of saying, 'We had no army, we had no police, but what we had was the Ra and they stood up for us'.

But he said he believes there is no need for the chant anymore, as to reconcile properly with people of good faith in the other community, “something like 'Ooh ah up the Ra' - for me - it has to go”.

"Even though it's a dumb song and it's about graffiti on a wall in Glasgow, shouting 'Ooh ah up the Ra' it must be depressing for people in the unionist community who've lost loved ones,” he added.

"It must be very hurtful and depressing, and honestly I think we're better than that," he added.

The Wolfe Tones

The Féile an Phobail festival has since been branded a "hatefest" by DUP Stormont representative Emma Little-Pengelly.

But the lead vocalist of the Wolfe Tones, Brian Warfield, defended the singing of Celtic Symphony on RTE’s Liveline programme yesterday afternoon.

A caller asked Mr Warfield why he doesn’t instead sing “Ooh ah up Sinn Féin”, instead, as the song “is inciting people to violence”.

The woman from Limerick asked: “Do you remember when the Pope came to Ireland? He begged you and your lot to put down your arms, murder is murder is murder,” she added.

“I never murdered anybody in my life,” Mr Warfield retorted, adding that he had never encouraged anyone else to carry out a murder either.

He said Celtic Symphony is “only a baby’s lullaby” compared with songs containing lyrics like “we’re up to our necks in Fenian blood” and “f*** the Pope”.

Previously Mr Warfield has said he wrote Celtic Symphony after seeing “Ooh ah up the Ra” written on a wall.

“I’ve heard that argument before, don’t give me all the guff. I don’t want to hear it again because it’s all guff about something written on a wall,” Mr Duffy replied.

Up the 'RA chanting at Feile Wolfe Tones finale

When asked by Mr Duffy what “Ooh ah up the Ra” means, Mr Warfield said the chant could refer to Ra the Egyptian god.

“The IRA up there were the heroes of the people because they protected the people when we had no Óglaigh na hÉireann up there in the north of Ireland,” Mr Warfield said.

However, he stressed that he is not a supporter of the IRA and has nothing to do with any Republican groups.

In January, Warfield said it was “ridiculous” after Leinster Rugby issued an apology when the controversial song was played at Dublin's RDS following their win over Connacht.

The song came on over the speakers as the players did a lap of honour after their 41-12 win and was faded out after one verse and chorus.

A Leinster spokesperson issued a statement apologising for the song being played: “A song was played over the PA at the RDS Arena this evening that shouldn’t have been played.

"Leinster Rugby has taken measures to ensure it doesn’t happen again and apologises sincerely for its use and for any offence caused.”

But Warfield, lead songwriter for the group later told Newstalk Breakfast this is going too far.

"I think it's ridiculous to be honest now," he said.

"It's gone to the extreme now that I think they want to erase the IRA from our history books, from our schools, from everywhere.

"It is the foundation of our State - Michael Collins and the IRA, that's the people that we're supporting.

"We never said at any stage that it was going to be about the Provisional IRA, it doesn't say that, it doesn't say anything like that.

"In fact it could be about the Egyptian sun god, Ra.

"I never said what it was and I'm the writer".

The song gained notoriety in October when the Ireland Women's team were videoed singing the chorus in the dressing-room of Hampden Park as they celebrated qualifying for the World Cup.

UEFA subsequently fined the FAI €20,000 for "the violation of the basic rules of decent conduct" after the incident, while manager Vera Pauw apologised unreservedly.

In response to the apology issued by Leinster, the band said on social media: “Why the need to apologise...maybe those complaining should actually listen to the song in context...the usual suspects make yet another attempt to alienate Irish songs”.