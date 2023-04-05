Joe Biden’s travel details to Ireland announced by White House

“He will deliver an address to celebrate the deep, historic ties that link our countries and people."

Joe Biden’s travel details for next week’s Irish trip have been announced by the White House this afternoon.

The US President will visit Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, Dublin and his ancestral homes of Louth and Mayo during his visit.

A statement from the White House reads:

“President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland from April 11-14.

“President Biden will first travel to Belfast, Norther Ireland from April 11-12 to mark the tremendous progress since the signing of the Belfast / Good Friday agreement 25 years ago and to underscore the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities.

"The President will then travel to Ireland from April 12-14. He will discuss our close cooperation on the full range of shared global challenges.

“He will also hold various engagements, including in Dublin, County Louth and County Mayo where he will deliver an address to celebrate the deep, historic ties that link our countries and people."

The final two days of Biden’s visit will focus on the other side of his Irish family roots, the Blewitts of Co. Mayo, which he also visited as vice president in 2016.

Between visits to his ancestral home he will meet President Michael D. Higgins at Áras an Uachtarain and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar plans to host him and Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, at Farmleigh House inside Dublin’s Phoenix Park.