Joe Biden in Ireland: All the details of US president’s historic visit

US President Joe Biden will begin a four-day visit to the island of Ireland on Tuesday (Niall Carson/PA) — © Niall Carson

The US administration has shipped 135 vehicles to Ireland for President Biden’s historic visit.

The vast cost of the presidential visit has been laid bare – secret service personnel have been here for several weeks.

The Sunday World has learned there have been a number of flights, all of which have been carrying cars.

Biden flies in this evening on Air Force One, a flight from Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC and with only one engagement he and his motorcade will head across the border.

He will stay in a Belfast hotel overnight.

Part of his motorcade was previously known as ‘The Beast’, the administration will be hoping to avoid the embarrassment of the eight tonne car being stuck on a ramp as it was during Clinton’s visit.

'The Beast'

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to be in the North and will greet the President amid speculation that there is a diplomatic spat between London and Washington over Biden’s restricted itinerary.

He will be here on public duty for only three hours, opening student accommodation for the University of Ulster on York Street.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne told the Policing Board that the major operation to police a series of events around the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement will see 300 police officers from other parts of the UK travel to Northern Ireland.

The price tag for the President’s visit is expected to exceed £7million.

“He (Mr Biden) arrives in Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening, 11 April, and leaves on Wednesday, 12 April,”said Mr Byrne.

“Engagements have been planned for a number of parts of the Greater Belfast area and the Prime Minister (Rishi Sunak) is also expected to visit Northern Ireland during this time.”

While the itinerary is subject to change, security sources have indicated that upon leaving Northern Ireland on Wednesday, the US president will go for a “walkabout” in Dundalk.

The US president is then due to arrive into Dublin on Wednesday evening and will visit Mayo on Friday.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne then spoke about the “second phase of the policing operation”.

This second phase will be between 17 and 19 April, when a number of politicians who were in office at the time of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, as well as current office holders, will be in attendance at these events in Northern Ireland.

The Chief Constable noted that a high-profile cyber conference was also happening in Belfast during this “second phase” between 17 and 19 April.

He said: “The policing operation will be significant and our role, obviously, is to facilitate all of these events in a safe way and to provide protection to the variety of visitors, politicians and participants, and also to keep the venues safe.

“Mindful of the threat level, a theme which runs throughout these plans is to assure the safety of our officers and staff while we continue to police the country.”

Byrne said the PSNI did not have the capacity to resource all of the events without assistance from other forces.