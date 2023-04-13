Joe Biden greeted by President Higgins as day of ceremony in Dublin begins

It is Mr Biden’s third visit to the residence, but his first as US president.

Biden greeted by Irish President as day of ceremony in Dublin begins

Arriving at Aras an Uachtarain, the official residence of Irish President Michael D Higgins, Joe Biden emerged wearing sunglasses and a broad smile as he walked the red carpet to be met by Mr Higgins and his wife Sabina.

He was taken to the drawing room to meet Tanaiste Micheal Martin and Ireland’s first female secretary-general to the president, Orla O’Hanrahan.