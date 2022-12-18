Joe Biden again slammed for saying ‘I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid’
Despite boasting Irish roots, the President has come under fire online for using the “anti-Irish” stereotype on Twitter.
US President Joe Biden has been criticised for using an “anti-Irish” stereotype to crack a joke on stage in Delaware.
Despite boasting Mayo and Louth roots, the President has come under fire online for saying at a veterans’ event: “I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid.”
The joke was also deployed by the President on St Patrick’s Day, the punchline being that he “married Dominic Giacoppa’s daughter” – therefore saying he was party Italian.
However, neither time has the joke gone down well with Irish Americans online.
“What a disgrace to all us Irish folks,” one Twitter user said, while another called the gaffe “embarrassing.”
"As a person whose parents came from Ireland, this man is not fit to serve in any capacity,” tweeted another.
"How do the Irish feel about this comment Biden just made?” one asked with a laughing emoji.
The punchline of Biden’s joke has also come under fire, as his wife Jill Biden’s father is Donald Jacobs and her grandfather is Dominic Giacoppa, an Italian immigrant.
When the US President made the same joke on St Patrick’s Day, is drew similar criticism.
"I am Irish. I am clever. I need a badge saying 'I may be Irish, but I'm not stupid - Joe Biden' so I can flash it whenever I make a massive unforced error,” one said.
In his speech, he celebrated his Irish heritage and his love for Ireland.
“I’m the proud son of Catherine Eugenia Finnegan Biden.
“And like so many Americans of Irish heritage, I love Ireland and I was raised in a circumstance where you would have thought my whole family, none of, they came in 1844 and 1845, but you’d think they’d all lived in Ireland the last 60 years — the previous 60 years.
“And, but that’s kind of how I was raised, like so many Americans of Irish heritage, like other people of other heritage as well,” he said in March.
“But, you know, the faith we share with one another and the resilience that we’ve all gone through, both in America and in Ireland, you know, are ones that we’ve been knocked down sometimes. Just knocked flat on our back.
"And my mom’s expression, for real, was, ‘Joey, get up. Just get up. Get up.’
“It’s a simple proposition. It was sort of the Irish of it. You just get up, no matter what. Dust yourself off and move.
“We’re not the only culture that has that view, but it was imbued in my family.”
