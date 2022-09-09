Jedward’s Twitter ‘joke’ about the Queen is slammed as insensitive

As news emerged regarding concerns over the Queen’s health, Jedward - aka John and Edward Grimes – tweeted: ‘Liz truss must have done something on that visit to the Queen!’

Jedward have divided fans over a tweet referring to the Queen that some have found to be insensitive.

The pop stars (both 30) took to Twitter earlier yesterday afternoon to offer their take on Prime Minister Liz Truss meeting the Queen on Tuesday.

As news emerged regarding concerns over the Queen’s health, Jedward - aka John and Edward Grimes – tweeted: "Liz truss must have done something on that visit to the Queen!"

The two singers were seemingly referencing Truss' visit to see the Queen at Balmoral Castle as she succeeded Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and the United Kingdom's Prime Minister.

While many Twitter users have retweeted and 'liked' the quip, many have slammed the pair, telling them “it's not the time for jokes” and ordering the duo to grow up.

"You pair are a disgrace," one angry Twitter user told Jedward in response to their comment. "This is someone’s mum, gran etc. Imagine how you’d feel if someone said something about your mum before she died!!!"

Another wrote: "I’m absolutely horrified at some of the insensitive tweets doing the rounds about the queen on her death bed. People should be ashamed of themselves."

"I mean love or hate her, she’s still someone’s mummy, granny and sister. So I guess this isn’t the time for jokes x," a third replied to the two singers, as another added: "not appropriate to joke about, is it?"

The tweet remains the twins’ Twitter page today, where it is still getting reaction.

“As a "joke" it has three "qualities." 1. Poor timing. 2. Not funny. 3. Really really really obvious. In summary, a cr4p joke,” another tweet reads.

“Not appropriate to joke about, is it?” add another while one other reads: “Not necessary. Respect called for at times like this.

One fan says: “To both of you - These events can trigger a lot of sadness in people - memories of their own parents and grandparents dying. I think you both need to use humour carefully. I’m so very sad today - my mum is a close age to the Q.”