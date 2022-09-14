James McClean's wife Erin shares abusive messages sent to her on Instagram

"Please leave the UK, you're not welcome here,” one comment read.

James McClean’s wife Erin has shared the abusive messages sent to her by trolls on social media.

The vile messages were left on an Instagram post on Erin’s page in which she is announcing her new role as a brand ambassador for an Irish-based beauty brand.

"Please leave the UK, you're not welcome here,” one comment read.

While another person commented: "James McClean should be in a box."

Posting a screenshot of the comments to her Instagram story, McClean captioned them ‘lol’.

It comes as the Wigan Athletic FC winger stood apart from his teammates as they huddled together during a moment’s silence following the death of the Queen of England, ahead of their football match against Huddersfield on Tuesday night.

There was speculation about whether or not he would wear a black armband as he has previously refused to wear a poppy because of its links to the British Army.

Taking to Instagram, he shared an Instagram post on Monday afternoon to discuss the speculation

“Unless you are a nationalist that was born and raised in Derry or anywhere else in the north of Ireland then don't assume or speak on our behalf unless you can relate ie. Miguel Delaney,” he wrote.

James was born in Derry and hails from the Creggan estate where six of those killed on Bloody Sunday in 1972 also came from.

In March, a man who was accused of shouting “Irish ****” at the Ireland soccer star during a match in England last year, was fined £233 with £85 costs.

Peter Holden, hurled abuse at James when Wigan Athletic were been playing against Accrington Stanley when Holden was heard by a police officer targeting James.

He was accused of repeatedly chanting “England” and then shouting abuse at McClean at the match last year.

James McClean with wife Erin | Instagram

Prosecution lawyer Alex Mann had urged the court to take a stand against racial abuse.

She said: “This is the kind of offence that will attract media attention and we should show that something is being done about this kind of behaviour.

“Where a person is convicted of a relevant offence you must make a banning order.”

Holden’s lawyer, Gareth Price, said his client had written a letter of apology to Accrington Stanley.

The court heard that Holden wrote that he had no excuse for his “atrocious” behaviour and that he wanted to “apologise to all concerned, in particular the footballer who [his] comment was directed towards”.

McClean has been vocal about how abuse aimed in his direction was ignored by the authorities for a number of years.

There was a noticeable change in stance from the FA in the months before the pandemic shut down stadiums.

Barnsley received a £20,000 fine for sectarian abuse directed at McClean with the FA critical of what they perceived to be a slack attitude to the offences.

On another occasion, a game at Huddersfield was paused when McClean reported comments to the referee as he prepared to take a dead ball. Fans were warned to stop over the PA system.

In August, Wigan Athletic took the significant step of writing to their League One rivals to warn them that an FA charge will come their way if James McClean receives sectarian abuse from their spectators.

After McClean re-joined Wigan where he played for two seasons between 2013 and 2015, his new employers wrote to their League One counterparts, advising that they should “consider putting plans in place to respond to any inappropriate or unlawful chanting”.

The letter – the details of which first emerged in The Guardian – was explained as an attempt to ensure clubs were “fully sighted on the circumstances and to avoid your club being charged with contravening rule E20 by the FA.”

It adds that if there are issues during a particular game, it would be “helpful” if the Ireland international was spoken to and informed of action that was taken.

Wigan say they have discussed the reporting procedure with McClean, the FA, the PFA, equality and inclusion organisation Kick It Out, the English Football League and Greater Manchester police.

McClean had previously expressed dissatisfaction with a lack of support from Kick It Out, with the player of the opinion that anti-Irish comments weren’t taken as seriously as other forms of discrimination.

But they came out strongly in support of McClean in January 2020 when they said he was subjected to "disgraceful anti-Irish and sectarian abuse" during a league game with Millwall.