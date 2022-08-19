Jake Paul calls out Conor McGregor's sparring partner Dylan Moran as he reignites feud

‘Ladies and gentlemen, presenting to you: the big, bad, exciting Irish talent - Dylan Moran, the kid that Conor McGregor is sparring against’

Jake Paul has called out Conor McGregor's sparring partner Dylan Moran after the Irish welterweight vowed to knocked out the YouTube star.

Dylan, who helped Conor prepare for his UFC 257 showdown with Dustin Poirier, warned that he would teach Paul and his older brother, Logan, “some manners” if they showed up to Abu Dhabi for McGregor's rematch last year.

Taking to Instagram, Paul taunted both Irish fighters, saying: "Conor's taking easy fights. But he's been sparring in Ireland,” Paul said.

He then added: "He's been boxing, going against some phenomenal, exciting Irish talent.

"This kid must be really good, because Conor's a 'good boxer' right? And then we looked this kid up!

"Ladies and gentlemen, presenting to you: the big, bad, exciting Irish talent - Dylan Moran, the kid that Conor McGregor is sparring against. Take a look!"

Paul then screened footage of Moran being dropped three times in his 2019 loss to Dennis Okoth.

The final image was of Moran on the canvas, a snap which included the accompanying caption: "This is who Conor is calling a phenomenal boxer."

Paul has been campaigning for a bout with the Dubliner since Conor knocked out Nate Robinson in 2020, going as far as to direct message the former two-division UFC champion on Instagram.

In July, Paul unleashed a scathing attack on McGregor in an online rant after the Irishman called the former YouTuber a “nobody”.

The Notorious was responding to Paul’s recent appearance on The MMA Hour, in which he once again called for a showdown between the pair, who have been publicly feuding for several months.

McGregor laughed off Paul’s call-out online and trolled him in a tweet, writing: “You’re a flop, kid. A nobody.”

Conor with sparring partner Dylan (right)

This prompted Paul to insult the Dubliner in a vicious tirade on Instagram in which he taunted McGregor for breaking his leg last year.

“Conor, Conor, Conor – you’re more active on Twitter than you are in the octagon,” the American began.

“Your priorities are mixed up. Put down the bottle and get back to fighting. You haven’t won a fight in five f***ing years, and the last time you did was against (Donald) ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone – who hasn’t won a fight against anyone since fighting you.

“I’m a ‘nobody,’ you say in this tweet. Well, yeah, you’re right. I’m just a f***ing kid from Ohio – I really am a nobody. But this is where you fought your sixth fight: There’s literally two people in the crowd.

“And this is where I’m going to be fighting my sixth fight: Madison Square Garden, the mecca of boxing, August 6. I know you’ll be watching, kiddo. You have a lot to say about me, but I’m sharing millions of dollars with underpaid fighters...”

Paul then challenged McGregor to a bout before claiming that he’d put him “back on a leash” if he didn’t return to the UFC soon.

“You shouldn’t have f***ed with me, Conor. This is my game. There’s a new king in town. I’m running s**t now.

“Fix your calcium deficiency, stop breaking your bones, and let’s get in the ring and make $200 million. Conor, no matter how you slice it, we’re just not on the same level. I’m my own boss.

“Yeah, you made $100 million when you fought Floyd (Mayweather), but Dana took half of it. So, no matter what you do or what you make, cut that s**t in half.

“If we went net worth for net worth, I would s**t on you, Conor. Put the bottle down, get off of Twitter, get back in the ring and shut the f**k up or I’m going to put you back on a leash. F**k you, Conor.”