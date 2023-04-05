Jade Rolon: Gardai issue appeal to find teen girl missing from Meath since Monday
Laura LynottIndependent.ie
Gardai have launched a public appeal to find a 17-year-old girl, missing since Monday.
Jade Rolon is missing from Ashbourne, Co Meath.
She is described as being around 5ft 5ins tall, slim with long brown hair.
When last seen Jade was wearing black jeans and a green top.
Anyone with information on Jade’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
