Missing teen | 

Jade Rolon: Gardai issue appeal to find teen girl missing from Meath since Monday

Jade Rolon

Laura LynottIndependent.ie

Gardai have launched a public appeal to find a 17-year-old girl, missing since Monday.

Jade Rolon is missing from Ashbourne, Co Meath.

She is described as being around 5ft 5ins tall, slim with long brown hair.

When last seen Jade was wearing black jeans and a green top.

Anyone with information on Jade’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.


Today's Headlines

More Irish News

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos