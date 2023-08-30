Jack de Bromhead remembered year on from tragedy – ‘He’s still in our hearts and minds’

Pain and heartbreak in Glenbeigh for Jack de Bromhead on first anniversary of his death.

Prayers will be said at St James’ Church in Glenbeigh this Sunday (September 3) to mark the first anniversary of Jack de Bromhead’s tragic death in a horseracing accident on Rossbeigh Strand.

The dark clouds of tragedy still linger over the community as it struggles with the awful events of a year ago when the national and international spotlight was turned on the tiny village. However, sympathy and prayers for the de Bromhead family remain strongest in Glenbeigh.

The Kerryman understands the de Bromhead family had been invited to attend an anniversary event on the beach where Jack died but the invite was declined. Plans for the beach event were subsequently cancelled.

Jack (13) was killed when his horse jolted unexpectedly during the final race on the day’s card. Glenbeigh Parish Priest Fr Kieran O’Sullivan said the community is still hurt by what happened.

“A lot of people are still very hurt. It’s had an awful effect on people here. The community is still grieving for the de Bromhead family. Jack and his family will be prayed for at Mass on Sunday, as is the family’s wish,” Fr O’Sullivan said.

“The tragedy is still in the hearts and minds of the people. The community will remember Jack and his family on this first anniversary,” he added.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill, who led the tributes a year ago, said Jack’s death continues to have a profound impact on life in Glenbeigh.

‘People here are still coming to terms with this tragedy. It has changed things here and the utmost sympathy is still with the de Bromhead family at this time. The people here will never forget Jack and his family,” Cllr Cahill said.