Jack Chambers says death of two teenagers in Galway crash has ‘shocked the nation’

Two other teens – a boy aged 13 and a girl aged 14 – survived the crash, with the girl understood to be in a serious condition in hospital.

Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers has said the shock deaths of two teenagers in a horror crash in Galway on Monday morning have “shocked the nation”.

Lucas Joyce (15) and Kirsty Bohan (14) were killed following the collision on the N84 between Galway and Castlebar in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The tragedy occurred around 5.45am when the car they were travelling in veered into a ditch and spun out of control, hitting a tree on the N84 in the Pollacullaire area of Headford.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM, Minister of State at the Department of Transport Jack Chambers offered his condolences to “everyone involved” in the tragedy.

“I just want to express my sympathies to the families and friends and to everyone in the Headford community for the tragic loss of Kirsty and Lucas, two young people with their lives in front of them.

“It’s an absolutely devastating tragedy that I know has shocked the nation and everyone in the Headford community,” he said.

A neighbour raised the alarm on Saturday morning after hearing a loud bang near her home followed by one of the teenagers shouting in distress.

“At first I didn’t know what it was, I thought someone was at the back of our house, but then I heard a young lad shouting ‘I can’t wake them up’.

“I pulled on my dressing gown and ran out and saw the car crashed into the tree across the road,” the woman told the Irish Independent.

“A boy was out of the car at that stage and shouting. He was in shock, the poor lad. I rang the emergency services and I ran over and I was trying to help as best I could.

“I was trying to get the pulse of the young lad in the front and a girl in the back, but there was nothing. There was another girl in the back and she was crying. It was just an awful thing. It was so sad.”

The local woman said it appeared the car had come up over a crest in the road and ran along the top of a bank where there is a slight bend to the right on the narrow country road.

“It went head-on into the tree. The tree didn’t even move,” she said through her tears.

“There’s been two accidents on this bit of road before. It’s a dangerous stretch.”

It is understood the car involved in the tragedy belongs to a relative of one of the teens. All four teenagers are students at Presentation College in Headford.

Fine Gael councillor for Headford, Andrew Reddington, said a “dark cloud” had descended over the area as the community mourns two children.

He told the Irish Independent: “We are all thinking of the two families who have lost their beloved children. A dark cloud has descended on the entire community of Headford.

“Everyone is thinking of the families of the young people who died this morning and we are praying for those who are in the hospital.

“We will come together as a community to support the families, but we ask that everyone respect the families who are grieving the loss of their children.”