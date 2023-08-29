Ivan Chittenden was in ‘best shape of his life’ before Ironman tragedy, coach says

‘Normally we decline as we get older, but not Ivan – he was becoming more of a proficient swimmer, biker and runner every year’

Ivan Chittenden had been celebrating being in “the best shape of his life" before he tragically died while taking part in the tragic Ironman race in Youghal, his pal and coach has said.

The 64-year-old Canadian, and Brendan Wall, a 44-year-old from Meath, who was living in the UK both died while competing in the swimming section of the race on August 20.

Speaking ahead of a memorial service for Chittenden in his native Toronto next Saturday, 11-time Ironman Champion, Lisa Bentley, said the athlete had been in the "best shape of his life" in the leadup to the event.

"He got better every single year," she told Newstalk's Lunchtime Live.

"Normally we decline as we get older, but not Ivan – he was becoming more of a proficient swimmer, biker and runner every year."

Ms Bentley revealed how she had received a call from Mr Chittenden's wife at approximately 5.30am in Canada who told her what had happened during the race.

"I just asked her, 'Please tell me Ivan's okay' and of course she wasn't able to do that," she said.

"It was an incredible shock. I understood what she was telling me, although I did have to have her tell me a few times that he wasn't even in the hospital or in ICU [and] that I wouldn't see Ivan again."

Ms Bentley said Mr Chittenden had been "very excited" when he landed in Ireland.

"His wife couldn't come to the race, but her whole family lives in Ireland," she said.

"It allowed him to really do what he loved – sport – but also surrounded by people that he also loved, so that's why he chose the race.

"It's certainly bittersweet, but he really loved the sport."

Ms Bentley added that there hasn't been a day go by that “my husband and I haven't thought about Ivan”.

"I really just want to think about his smiling face and the person that he was, which was just a really even-keeled, kind gentleman who really was kind to everyone."

Ms Bentley extended her gratitude to the "beautiful people of Ireland" who "opened their hearts" to Mr Chittenden's grieving family and friends.

"Thank you to all the people in Ireland who have been nothing but supportive and fully loving," she said.

Mr Chittenden, who was due to celebrate his milestone 65th birthday in October, is due to be cremated in Ireland before his remains are returned to Canada.

A keen sportsman, he retired two years ago from his job as a partner with Ernst and Young.

Following the sudden death of his wife Dianne Dyer in 2011, he threw himself into training for marathons and Ironman events.

He subsequently met his second wife Dr Siobhan Hyland during a trip to Paris.

Ivan is survived by his wife, his stepchildren Jack and Kate, his brother Roger, mother in law Patricia Hyland, extended family and friends. He split his time between Toronto and Dallas where his wife is employed.

A ‘celebration of life' for Ivan is scheduled for next Saturday afternoon at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre in Toronto.

His online obituary says that Ivan had a “long and notable career” at Ernst and Young (EY). He was both a professional practice partner and audit partner for the firm, serving as the global co-ordinating partner for many of EY Canada’s largest accounts. Whilst he retired in 2021 he continued doing consultancy work with the company.

The tribute says that Ivan was a long time runner who became an endurance athlete in his early fifties.

“He competed in Ironman races across the globe, from Canada to Zell am See, Austria and completed all six of the World Marathon Majors.”

It says that after he met his “cherished Siobhan” he began a “romance for the ages.”

“The two shared a love that was apparent to all. Ivan was a devoted step father who treasured his stepchildren, Jack and Kate, and the time he spent with them.

His love for life and ability, always, to see the positive, was a joy and inspiration to everyone he encountered.

Ivan was a consummate professional, a wonderful friend, and encouraging mentor to all who knew him. His legacy of love and kindness will endure.”

Ms Bentley previously said that Ivan was “doing what he loved” when he died at the Ironman event.

Ms Bentley, said that while she taught Ivan in the sport of triathlon and honed his marathon running for twelve years her role was more about “walking beside him as a friend.”

“And guiding him as he aspired to do his first triathlon, then his first half Ironman and ultimately his first Ironman. And he did it all again and again and even ran all six of the marathon majors in Tokyo, Berlin, London, Chicago, New York City and Boston.

Ms Bentley said that she went on a four-hour cycle with Ivan three weeks ago where he was his typical brimming with energy self.

“In the usual Ivan fashion, he blasted the down hills leaving me in his wake! Part of me thought “I want to keep up” and the other part thought “well, I guess I am doing my job as a coach since he is so fast.'”

Ms Bentley added that Ivan loved triathlon and over their years training together he became the ‘elder statesman’ of their training group.

“He was no longer the rookie doing 45 minute rides and 1000m swims. He was a confident athlete routinely throwing down three to four hour rides, ninety-minute runs and 2500-3000m swims and strength work.

“Ivan lived more in the last twelve years than many of us live in a lifetime. He got out of his comfort zone. He travelled. He trained. He raced."

Following the tragic deaths, Triathlon Ireland said its officials did not sanction the race because of adverse conditions.

However, Ironman Ireland released a statement which said that was not communicated to on-site officials until "several hours after the swim was completed" – a claim Triathlon Ireland has since refuted.