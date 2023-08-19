Italian tourist arrested after crash while driving on wrong side of road in Adare, Co Limerick

Two of the passengers were taken to hospital with serious injuries while the driver and the other passenger suffered minor injuries

An ITALIAN tourist was arrested after she drove on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck in a serious collision in Limerick on Friday.

The driver and her three passengers — who were women aged in their 60s and also Italian — were treated for injuries following the crash on the N1 near the picturesque village of Adare.

Two of the passengers were taken to hospital with serious injuries while the driver and the other passenger suffered minor injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash took place on the main road close to the old Adare Golf Club around 3.45pm.

Gardai have viewed dashcam footage from the truck which is understood to show the Italian woman’s vehicle on the wrong side of the road coming towards the truck.

The Italian woman was here on holidays and it is understood she was was not used to driving on the left-hand side of the road.

Local councillor Stephen Keary described the incident as frightening and said he hopes the injured people make a speedy recovery.

“Hopefully no one is too seriously injured and I wish them all well,” said Cllr Keary.

“The driver of truck must have got such a fright when he saw this thing coming for him. Hopefully everyone will be OK and recover fully.”

A section of the road was closed to traffic as gardai carried out investigations on Friday.

Gardai say they have arrested a woman aged in her 40s in relation to the collision.

“She is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the Limerick Region,” gardai said. “Enquiries are ongoing.”

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage — including dash-cam images — and were travelling on the N21 or in Adare yesterday afternoon between 3.30pm and 4.15pm, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.