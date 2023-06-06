‘It was crazy’ – Dublin homeless café manager describes shocking effects of ‘liquid ecstasy’
‘The three of them were taken off in ambulances. It was crazy - I've never seen any other drug do that to a person’
The manager of a homeless café in Dublin has described the “lethal” effects posed by a new “liquid ecstasy” being used on the streets.
The Lighthouse Café manager Ger Ganley told Newstalk a number of people became seriously ill on Sunday evening after taking the drug.
Emergency services and gardaí were called to the café after some people were “fairly over their heads on something I believe to be liquid ecstasy”, according to Mr Ganley.
“One girl in particular, she was dehydrating to the point of potential overdose. I would've been really concerned for her life,” he said.
Mr Ganley later saw four eye-bottle-like objects lying outside his café on Pearse Street.
“Quite a lot of people are saying it’s available on the street,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s a newer version of it.”
He said liquid ecstasy, also known as GHB, is “lethal in terms of the amount taken”.
“People had been saying to me that there were people on O'Connell Bridge ready to jump into the river,” he said. “Overdosed as well, I believe.”
Jason, a homeless man in Dublin, also told Newstalk he saw these people on O'Connell Bridge.
"The three of them were taken off in ambulances," he said. "It was crazy - I've never seen any other drug do that to a person."
He said it was like the people on liquid ecstasy were "folding backwards" and thought they had "super strength".
"I've used drugs for 30 years but it's the first time I've seen this and seen the effects of it."
The suspected rise of liquid ecstasy is “very worrying”, Mr Ganley said.
“This particular substance is cheap, so people can get their hands on these quite easily,” he explained.
Jason said these new drugs are being sold on The Quays in the city and have become popular due to their cheap cost.
"The way we had ecstasy tablets - I think the craze this year is going to be liquid ecstasy because you can put it into a bottle of juice," he said. "You can't really be caught."
"There's a weird taste, you have to put stuff in with it to make it palatable so you don’t know how much you’re getting - it could be rat poison for all we know."
Nicole told Newstalk liquid ecstasy will kill people “if it hasn't already" after she witnessed another woman overdosing on the substance.
"After a few minutes, she was gone," Nicole said. "Her body was shaking and jumping, she was rolling her eyes and she wouldn't talk.
"I've taken ecstasy in the past in tablet form and after seeing what I've seen, I wouldn't if you gave me a billion euro."
