‘It makes my skin crawl’ – Survey reveals sexual harassment of Irish students by teachers

Hundreds of secondary school students in Ireland and the UK have experienced sexual harassment by a teacher, a new survey shows.

The report is the first of its kind, giving an insight into the inappropriate comments, unwelcome touching and sexist remarks that teenage, predominantly female students have received, mostly from male teachers.

Some shared how they were asked on dates by their teacher as students, while others told how they were touched inappropriately, called a “naughty girl” by their teachers or were forced to withdraw from activities due to the incident.

All 593 respondents – including 224 Irish people – took part in the survey because they had experienced some form of sexual harassment or misconduct by a teacher during their time in secondary school. All those who questioned were over the age of 18 by the time they took part in the survey.

It was carried out by the University of Greenwich with support from University of Galway, Massey University, and Brighton and Sussex Medical School and collected anecdotal experiences of misconduct in post-primary schools.

Some 86pc of Irish students experienced sexist harassment by a teacher, while 72pc experienced sexual harassment – including making comments about a student or their sexual activity, and attempting to discuss sexual matters with a student.

There were numerous reports of unwanted touching by teachers amongst Irish respondents, with one student telling how a teacher took her to a private location and lifted up her shirt “to rub my breast and nipple ‘to help regulate my breathing’.”

One Irish respondent said that when she was 14, a teacher “used to always say that if I wasn’t his student things would be very different between us” while another recalled that when she was 17, a male teacher attempted to kiss her at a social event.

"When dancing, he grabbed my ass and then tried to kiss me. I ran off to my friends, and we laughed about it. Later he licked my neck when we were all drinking shots at a table. At the time I thought it was a joke, but I was 17. It was horrible, and I still think about it, and it makes my skin crawl,” the student said.

Another said: “A teacher rubbed my thigh while I was sat on a table waiting for class to end the same day when I’d asked to go to the bathroom in class he’d asked if ‘I needed any assistance with anything in there’ and then winked.”

Others reported teachers making inappropriate comments, with one admitting she “thought it was so cool” when she was a young teenager and he was “the good-looking teacher in school.”

One reported that during her time in secondary school, a male teacher “commented on my spending time with an older male student at break time, implying I was getting a reputation for myself and also made it clear it was being discussed in the staff room.”

Another said: “A male teacher said he had heard I’d been a ‘naughty girl’ at the weekend and that he wouldn’t mind seeing ‘that side’ (sic) of me.”

Around half of Irish respondents said the sexual harassment that they experienced had a negative impact on their participation in school or extra-curricular events.

Some purposely missed classes to avoid the teacher in question, with others withdrawing from their interests totally.

One former student said she chose not to pursue the topic that the teacher in question taught, despite being good at it.

“I chose not to study the topic in college because of his behaviour and my desire to distance myself from the memories,” she said. “Now as an adult, I wonder how my life would be had I studied a subject I had a natural talent for and enjoyed, I could have had a great career in that area.”

Another added: “Despite wanting to compete and being very good, I avoided further events because of the fear it would happen again. And as a subtle gesture to let the teacher know I was not happy about it.”

One respondent said teacher-student sexual harassment was “rife” and those who reported it were told they were “too sensitive” and “kicking up a fuss would bring them down on us harder.”

There were no indications in the survey responses that formal complaints were brought to the gardaí and few reported the incidents to the school.

For those few who reported the incident to the school, nothing was done about it, the survey found.

Some reports were believed though the teacher in question remained in their position at the school.

One respondent said they were removed from their position on their team when they brought the incident to the attention of the school “due to ‘spreading inflammatory and rude information about a staff member’.”

Sexist comments from teachers were also revealed by a number of Irish respondents, with one adding: “I have very bad periods and presented my male PE teacher (in 2017) with a note to excuse my participation. He made a snide remark and said having ‘lady issues’ was no reason to not do PE and that it helps with cramps.”

Another said: “The female deputy head used to measure the length of our skirts and said they had to be a certain length ‘out of respect for male members of staff’.”

The lead author of the survey, Kate Dawson, a lecturer in Psychology at the University of Greenwich, said the findings of the survey show “some teachers need specific training regarding what constitutes appropriate and inappropriate behaviour.”

“Reporting mechanisms also need to be put in place that enable students, or concerned school staff, to report misconduct without fear of repercussions. These preliminary findings need to be investigated further within a larger sample to find out how prevalent this issue is in UK and Irish schools,” she said.

Almost 90pc of the respondents were young women, who reported being sexual harassed on at least one occasion by a male teacher in their school, and almost all these instances took place on school grounds, the report said. Some 90pc of the teachers involved were male, 8pc were female, while 2pc experienced harassment from both a male and female teacher or one whose gender they did not state.