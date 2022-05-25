ISPCA appeal to public for 'forever homes' for pups rescued from tiny cage

The dogs - two Maltese and a poodle called Dolce, Milly and Adam – were discovered in poor condition behind a trailer in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary

The ISPCA are searching for a new home for three pups who were found locked in a small cage more than 3 years ago.

The dogs - two Maltese and a poodle called Dolce, Milly and Adam – were discovered by ISPCA Animal Welfare Inspector Emma Carroll behind a trailer at a property in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary on February 2nd 2019.

They were described as being in poor condition: one had red raw skin, another was underweight with matted hair and a discharge, and a third dog had no hair on its tail and “looked like a little piglet.”

They were immediately seized and transported to a nearby veterinary practitioner for an assessment and later brought into the ISPCA for care and rehabilitation.

The pups’ owner refused to surrender them to the ISPCA, meaning they couldn’t be placed in permanent homes until the woman was forced to forfeit the animals during court proceedings earlier this month.

All three dogs made full recoveries in ISPCA care and are now ready for the next chapter in their lives – a loving new home.

The ISCPA has asked for “sweet and friendly” Maltese crosses Millie and Dolce to be rehomed together.

The five-year-old furballs would suit a home with older children as they are not used to young kids.

Meanwhile, Adam the poodle would be best suited to a child-free household but will be “a loyal and friendly member” of his new family.

The ISPCA says that the young dog is very friendly and “good on a lead.”

Adam the Poodle

On May 12th, Michelle Connolly, with an address at Killard, Puckaun, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, was banned from owning dogs after letting Millie, Dolce, and Adam “suffer unnecessarily” in a cage.

She pleaded guilty to seven offences under the Animal Health and Welfare Act (AHWA) 2013 at Nenagh District Court.

Judge Elizabeth McGrath fined Ms Connolly a total of €2,000 and said she would accept an offer of €5,000 in compensation in lieu of awarding costs against her.

Judge McGrath also disqualified Ms Connolly from owning, keeping or breeding any dog, other than the two Great Danes already in her possession, for 10 years.

She fixed recognisance in Ms Connolly’s own bond of €250.

Anyone interested in adopting these adorable dogs can visit the ISPCA website here.