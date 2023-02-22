Irishman plucked to safety after getting stranded on sheer cliff face in Spain

The young Irishman had slipped and was stuck in the middle of an almost vertical cliff face some thirty metres from the ground

Heavy snowfall in the Sierra Nevada National Park, located in the province of Granada, Spain — © Getty Images

A young Irishman has been plucked to safety after he became stranded on a sheer cliff face in the Sierra Nevada mountain range in Spain.

The 22-year-old was rescued by specialists from the Mountain Service of the Granada Command after he fell and became trapped while hiking the popular Los Cahorros de Monachil trail.

According to local media, the young Irishman had slipped and was stuck in the middle of an almost vertical cliff face some thirty metres from the ground.

“The young man was afraid to move for fear of continuing to slip and fall into the void,” it was reported. “Immediately two agents took an official vehicle to the (location).

“There they met with the person who had requested help by telephone and he accompanied the specialists to the place where the injured young hiker was.”

After establishing that it was too difficult access the stranded man from below, the rescuers found that an alternative route had to be found.

“Once they reached him, they secured him in a harness and helmet and helped him out of the area,” it was added.

It was second rescue in as many days in the area after the Civil Guard went to the assistance of an injured mountaineer who had fallen from a height while walking through the central corridor of the Circo del Alhorí.

The Air Unit of the Civil Guard of Granada rescued the 30-year-old man after receiving a call from a mountaineer that he had suffered a fall and had fractured his ankle.

“Immediately, two specialists from the Mountain Service and the pilots from the Air Unit of the Granada Command were activated,” reports state.

“They travelled in the helicopter to the Circo del Alhorí and after overcoming enormous difficulties encountered due to the strong wind, they managed to access the place where the injured mountaineer was found, along with the woman who accompanied him.”

The injured man and his partner with both evacuated immediately to the San Cecilio Clinical Hospital in Granada.