Irishman killed after fall from 23rd floor of building in Bangkok

The Irish national was reportedly working as a language teacher at a school in the city

An Irishman has reportedly been killed after he fell to his death from the 23rd floor of an apartment building in the Thai capital of Bangkok.

The body of the man, who is believed to have been working in the city as a language teacher, was discovered after residents reported hearing a loud bang in the early hours of Friday morning.

Security guards then found the man on the second floor of the building located in the Bang Khae district.

Police at the local Lak Song station station said they were alerted to the incident at about 7.35am.

According to an investigation launched by police, the Irish national worked as a language teacher at a school in the city.

However, investigations have not revealed further details of the cause of death or details about the man.

It is known that he had been residing on the 23rd floor in an apartment on his own.

The Bangkok Post reports that police are examining CCTV “for potential clues” while forensic investigators have been examining evidence to aid the investigation.

He is the second Irishman who has died in Thailand in recent months.

Last year an Irish national died after falling from a train in Thailand along what is known as the “death railway”.

Patrick Ward (45), who was born in New Zealand but claims Irish nationality, fell down a slope last December after visiting the site made famous by the second World War film, The Bridge on the River Kwai.

Police in Thailand said Mr Ward travelled with other tourists from the capital Bangkok to Kanchanaburi near the border with Myanmar where the river Kwai bridge was built by Allied prisoners during the second World War.

Police major Kiatisak Kerdchok of the Sai Yok police said that, according to witnesses, when the train slowed down at a scenic spot, Mr Ward opened a door in the carriage and fell 10 metres backwards down a slope.

Since there was no ladder or other way to climb down in the area, rescuers had to create a makeshift pulley system to lower themselves and pull Mr Ward out.

Rescuers tried to resuscitate Mr Ward for about half an hour but their efforts were in vain.

A Department of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman was later quoted as saying they were aware of the incident.