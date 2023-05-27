Irishman dies days after being victim of a suspected hit-and-run in UK

A 59-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving but was later released on police bail.

A 44-year-old Tralee man has died less than a week after he was seriously injured in a suspected hit-and-run incident near his home on South Street in Epsom in the UK.

Shane Scannell was taken to hospital in the early hours of May 21 after he was found unresponsive on the road.

He died from his injuries on Friday (May 26).

Officers from the Surrey Police say they could not confirm details of the vehicle involved in the incident and are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

Shane is a nephew of Mike Scannell, who retired from Kerry County Council in May 2022 after serving for over 40 years with the local authority.

Tralee Sinn Féin Cllr Cathal Foley described it as ‘an awful tragedy’ when paying his respects to the deceased.

“This is an awful tragedy to happen to a lovely guy. Condolences to all his friends and family. May he rest in peace,” Cllr Foley said.