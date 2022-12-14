NZ tragedy | 

Irishman (22) killed in horror road crash in New Zealand is named by police

The 22-year-old died at the scene of the incident near Lake Coleridge in Canterbury on Friday where three other people sustained injuries

Neil FetherstonhaughSunday World

An Irishman who was killed in a horror road crash in New Zealand has been named as Christopher Andrew Scurfield, of Co Down in Northern Ireland.

The 22-year-old died at the scene of the incident near Lake Coleridge in Canterbury on Friday where three other people sustained injuries.

“Police extend their condolences to his family and friends,” a spokesperson for police said.

Police confirmed on Friday they’d been called to a crash on Harper Rd shortly before 10.30pm.

One person died at the scene, and three people sustained injuries.

Police said inquiries are ongoing.


