Irishman (22) killed in horror road crash in New Zealand is named by police
The 22-year-old died at the scene of the incident near Lake Coleridge in Canterbury on Friday where three other people sustained injuries
An Irishman who was killed in a horror road crash in New Zealand has been named as Christopher Andrew Scurfield, of Co Down in Northern Ireland.
The 22-year-old died at the scene of the incident near Lake Coleridge in Canterbury on Friday where three other people sustained injuries.
“Police extend their condolences to his family and friends,” a spokesperson for police said.
Police confirmed on Friday they’d been called to a crash on Harper Rd shortly before 10.30pm.
One person died at the scene, and three people sustained injuries.
Police said inquiries are ongoing.
