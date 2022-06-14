Irishman (21) seriously injured after being 'run over' in Albufeira, Portugal

The young man was transported to Faro Hospital

An Irishman has been rushed to hospital in Portugal after he was seriously injured in a traffic incident this morning.

The 21-year-old was “run over” close to a major shopping centre on Avenida dos Descobrimentos in Albufeira on the Algarve local reports have stated.

A source from the Portuguese National Republican Guard (Guarda Nacional Republicana/GNR) said the alarm was raised at around 5am.

The young man was transported to Faro Hospital, they added.

According to the Algarve Regional Civil Protection Command, 14 personal were involved in the rescue operation, supported by six vehicles, from the Albufeira Fire Brigade, the National Institute of Medical Emergency (INEM) and members of the GNR.