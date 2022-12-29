Irish workers have less than 48 hours to claim back taxes from 2018

The deadline for claiming back tax paid in 2018 is midnight on New Year’s Eve, meaning any applications made after 12am will be refused.

People across Ireland have less than 48 hours to claim back hundreds of euros in overpaid tax.

Irish taxpayers have a four-year period make tax claims and each year, hundreds of millions of euro in unclaimed tax is overpaid to Revenue.

In 2021 alone, some 450,000 taxpayers doled out €300m to Revenue by not claiming back their overpaid taxes.

A wide range of expenses can be claimed back on the Revenue website, including the remote working credit which is available to anyone who worked full-time or part-time from their home over the year.

Remote workers can claim back 30pc of their electricity, heat, and broadband bills throughout the year from as far back as 2018.

Workers are also entitled to refunds of 20pc on anything they pay for medical care and medicines, including GP visits, prescriptions, specialised dental treatments, and IVF.

A home carer credit of €1,600 is available to families with one parent who stays at home to care for children.

And dozens of workers are also entitled to a flat-rate expense, ranging from around €50 to almost €2,500.

Doctors, firefighters, shop assistants, teachers, and veterinarians are among the 180 occupations eligible for the payment.

Meanwhile, tenants or parents paying rent on behalf of a student or child can claim the new rent tax credit introduced as part of Budget 2022.

The credit is worth up to €500 for a single person and €1,000 for a couple.

Taxpayers who avail of tax refunds claim back cash “nine times out of ten”, according to Taxback.com’s Marian Ryan.

She spoke to Newstalk’s Moncrieff about the importance of filing for tax returns, explaining that many ignore the process entirely.

“Taxes are something that people kind of say 'I must do that - I must claim back my refunds' but they never actually get around to doing it.

“There is the assumption 'My employer looks after all of that for me'... and the flip side then is people have the fear - the fear that they're going to have the underpayment.

“What I'm always advocating for people to do is to look into your taxes.

“Nine times out of ten there's actually a refund there for you, rather than the flip side.

"So, it's always worth, every year, to have a look and see what you may be entitled to claim back".