Irish women using secret Facebook group to screen men for ‘red flags’ and ‘toxic’ behaviour

Game is up: Fake profiles, lotharios and cheaters are caught out

Irish women are using a secret Facebook group to screen the men they’re dating for “red flags” and “toxic” behaviour.

The private group, Are We Dating the Same Guy Dublin/Ireland, is a space for women to warn each other about troublesome men and do background checks on their suitors by sharing screenshots of online dating profiles and asking if anyone has dated the man in question.

The idea was hatched in the wake of viral dating horror stories such as the West Elm Caleb saga, in which a number of New York women discovered they had all dated the same guy — each having negative experiences — and the Tinder Swindler, who scammed women out of thousands of dollars by charming them with expensive dinners and trips on private jets which were paid for with money stolen from other victims.

Single ladies all over the world were anxious for a way to vet the men they were dating and so Are We Dating the Same Guy was born just weeks later.

Online dating disasters

The original Facebook group first began in New York City last March and has since expanded to more than 150 pages in different cities across the world, each moderated by the same ten women who founded the original community.

The Dublin and Ireland branch was quick to follow suit and has been up and running since October 2022 with 7,900 members and counting.

Most of the men in the Dublin-based group’s firing line are in their 30s, but silver foxes in their 40s and 50s and younger guys in their 20s also feature occasionally.

Some of the most popular posts include a photo of a man alongside his first name, sometimes accompanied by his town or area, with the phrase “Any tea or red flags?”

Dozens of group members divulge their dalliances with these men in the comments section, with reviews ranging from good (“Lovely chap, definitely single”), to bad (“Absolute time waster!”), to worse (“I’m certain he’s engaged”).

One anonymous singleton was keen to verify the character of a heavily tattooed suitor recently and asked the dreaded question: “Any tea?”

Other members spilled that he was a “total red flag” and a “time waster” who “tried to get me to have our first [date] in his car”.

The original poster later updated her fellow members with her newly formed opinion of him, writing: “Already unfollowed him, he’s a creep... I’m so glad I never met him, I got red flags as soon as we swapped social medias and realised he was collecting girls from Tinder like Pokémon.”

She explained that she had carried out extensive research on by sharing his image with similar Facebook groups and received feedback from a host of his former paramours, warning: “I posted this guy in 2 groups, and in both, girls have had terrible experiences with him. He seems like a predator. PLEASE BE AWARE.” The group has also been known to catch out bogus catfishes who use other men’s images as their own in record time.

When one member mused that her online relationship with ‘Fred Smith (39)’ seemed “too good to be true”, digital sleuths immediately jumped on the case.

‘Fred’s’ Tinder profile showed him looking dreamy in a jacuzzi in a swanky Mexican resort at golden hour — but something wasn’t quite right.

“I’m assuming the name is an alias? Maybe I’m too cynical at this stage but to me that’s possibly a fake profile,” one woman suggested.

‘Fred’ used another man’s photo online

And just a few hours later, a novice detective confirmed the original poster’s suspicions.

“Catfish! This is the real guy,” she wrote, sharing a link to LGBTQ+ author and podcaster Addison Brasil’s Instagram account with the jacuzzi photo as his profile picture. ‘Fred’ was caught red-handed.

As its name suggests, women frequently discover that they are, in fact, dating the same guy when they visit the group’s home page.

Earlier this week, a woman named Denise and an anonymous member came to the realisation that they were speaking to the same unnamed man from Cork.

After some back and forth about his communication skills — or lack thereof — Denise offered to “take a step back” and let her fellow member pursue her romance, although she ultimately decided to “move on” after learning that she wasn’t the only woman in his sights.

While this exchange was relatively wholesome, there is potential for unsavoury activity to arise out of the hundreds of monthly posts shared in the Are We Dating the Same Guy Facebook groups.

Putting potential suitors in the hot seat in front of thousands of strangers could no doubt damage someone’s reputation, let alone using subjective phrases like “toxic” or “red flag” to describe them.

Critical women pick apart male appearances and share private messages and personal information about certain individuals within the group too, although this behaviour is discouraged.

Admins monitor the page each day to ensure that men are not being ridiculed or defamed behind the protection of privacy and anonymity.

Additionally, new members must swear to abide by the group’s guidelines when joining.

Sharing men’s surnames and social media handles is banned, while mocking a guy’s “looks, attire, name, age, or occupation” is frowned upon and will get you booted from the group.

These rules are put in place to protect its members, according to moderator Paola Sanchez.

“Early on we realised that, by moderating the group for cities other than our own, we could avoid most of the potential for bias as well as lessen the chances of angry men showing up at our doors,” she explained.

“Our relatively small team now manages over 150 groups that help protect over 2,000,000 women all across the world.

“I’ve been working on creating training materials so we can educate more women on how to do everything we do to protect the groups, but some of it is incredibly nuanced and there’s little room for mistakes.

“It’s all growing faster than I ever would have thought and the fast growth has led to an insane amount of stress and a lot of difficulties... but it feels amazing to be helping protect so many women.”