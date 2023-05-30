Irish woman (30s) severely injured after falling over railings taking selfie in Italy

The incident reportedly happened over the week-end in Genoa.

An Irish tourist is reportedly severely injured in Italy after falling over railings whilst taking a selfie in the centre of Genoa.

It has been reported the Irish tourist was with a pal at the time of the accident, which is said to have occurred at the at the San Giuliano bathing area.

It is understood the Irish citizen suffered severe head injuries after falling from a height, the Irish Mirror reports.

The report also said she fell onto a sun canopy at the bathing site after losing her balance while taking the selfie.

The woman, who is in her thirties, is understood to have fallen over railings onto the ground below.

Medics rushed to the scene and treated her on the spot before transferring her to the San Martino Hospital in the city where she was being treated for serious trauma to her head.

Media reports said she was taken to the hospital under a so-called code red alarm, the most severe medical emergency in Italy.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said:

“The Department of Foreign Affairs has not been contacted in relation to this matter but stands ready to provide consular assistance if requested.”