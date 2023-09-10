Irish weather: Thunderstorm warnings issued for 29 counties amid 24C highs

Forecaster say that localised thunderstorms or slow-moving heavy downpours will bring “frequent lightning and surface water” leading to spot flooding in some areas.

Walkers take in the spectacular view of a thunderstorm at the top of Cave Hill

Met Éireann warn thunderstorms are on the way as Sunday is set to be another very humid day today bringing highs of 24 degrees.

The national forecaster issued two status yellow weather alerts yesterday which remain in place for almost the entire country.

Forecaster say that localised thunderstorms or slow-moving heavy downpours will bring “frequent lightning and surface water” leading to spot flooding in some areas.

Both warnings will be in effect until midnight for every county except Mayo, Sligo and Donegal.

The UK Met Office issued a similar alert for Northern Ireland, which will come into effect at 2pm on Sunday. They cautioned: “Thunderstorms may bring disruption during Sunday afternoon and evening.”

06/09/23Good weather conditions at the Fortyfoot,Sandycove this afternoon..Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

The UK recorded its hottest day of the year yesterday, the Met Office confirmed, with a reading of 33.2 degrees at Kew Gardens, in London, while Carlow recorded Ireland’s top temperature at 27 degrees.

While the country’s heatwave continues to dissipate, temperatures this Sunday will remain in the 20s, ranging between 20 to 24 degrees, with the midlands experiencing the higher end of the scale.

Golden retrievers cool off in lido as dog swimming month begins

“Coastal fog in places and turning cloudier in the northwest later with light rain or drizzle there,” the national forecaster outlined.

Temperatures during the night will drop to between 13 to 15 degrees.

Outbreaks of rain will develop in the west and north overnight, gradually tracking southeastwards, with a mainly dry night in the south and east.

Monday signals an end to the intense heat for the country, with “cooler conditions” on the way.

Temperatures will range between 16 to 20 degrees with variable breezes, while rain will spread slowly southeastwards.

“The rain will clear from the west and northwest by late evening, with fresher conditions and scattered showers following,” Met Éireann added.