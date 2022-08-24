Irish users affected by bizarre Facebook ‘celebrity’ glitch
If you’ve been receiving strange posts in your Facebook user feed you are not alone, with thousands of people around the world reporting the bizarre glitch.
People logging into the social media platform on Wednesday morning were faced with a flood of posts from strangers, which had been originally posted on the pages of celebrities.
It appears the issue stemmed from a technical problem with the system that automatically decides what posts will show up on the news feed.
The bug means that if anyone posts a comment on a celebrity’s page, it will be pushed into the feed of anyone who follows that celebrity.
Meta has confirmed they are “aware that some people are having trouble with their Facebook feed”.
“We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience,” they added.
Thousands of people in the UK have also reported being affected, including some users in Northern Ireland who took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.
Emma Crossan wrote: “@facebook are you ok babe? I've got serious spam from people spamming celebrity pages.”
Alastair Dickson added: “Has @facebook changed because my feed is full up with strangers of posting to celebrities?”
Adele wrote: “Wow, strange things are afoot on fb [Facebook]. Thought I was going nuts for a few minutes there.”
