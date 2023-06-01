Irish UFO expert believes orbs discussed in NASA meeting are a ‘global defence network’

A NASA meeting on Wednesday heard details of how metallic orb UFOs have been “spotted all over the world.”

An Irishman who has been studying UFOs for more than 20 years says he believes the phenomenon are a “global defence network.”

NASA held their first ever public hearing in Washington this week to discuss sightings of UFOs, or ‘unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs)’.

The four-hour meeting, which made headlines across the globe, heard details of how metallic orb UFOs have been “spotted all over the world”.

Pentagon chief Sean Kirkpatrick admitted during the NASA hearing that the orbs have been seen “making very interesting manoeuvres.”

Now, one Irishman Patrick Jackson (45) says he believes he has the answer to the mystery and says he has the backing of retired US Air Force pilots and IT specialists.

Patrick, who has previously written a book on the topic called ‘Quantum Paranormal’, told the Sunday World he believes the UFOs have a defensive purpose.

NASA hearing

“The spheres are a global defence network that intercept space based threats ranging from meteors to other space based threats.

"Once I figured this out – I got the shakes, it was so overwhelming,” Patrick says from his home in Cambridge.

This week, the NASA hearing was told how around 800 reports of UFOs collected over decades were examined.

And while the majority could be explained, a fraction – between two to five percent – are truly unexplained.

At the meeting, officials did not rule out the possibility that the objects are extra-terrestrial in origin.

Roscommon astronomer's 30-year-old UFO theory echoed by Pentagon publication

NASA UAP chief David Spergel also called for the “stigma” to be removed from experts investigating UFOS, claiming it was hindering scientific progress.

Speaking to the Sunday World, Mr Jackson – an IT database specialist – says he honed his skills on trying to understand poltergeist activity in a famous location – 30 East Drive, home to the most ‘aggressive poltergeist’ in the UK.

“I observed silver spheres flying around the house, tennis ball sized drones, intelligently controlled.

”Like marbles bouncing off the walls, hitting my face.

Patrick Jackson

“The behaviour patterns observed in the building were not human like - but machine like.

"I saw these orbs everywhere - the flight behaviour was unusual, they would repeat the same patterns and processes.

“It’s still amazing to watch. I have all these videos - nowadays I have figured out how to trigger it and why the system operates the way it does,” Patrick says.

The Irishman’s theory includes the idea that poltergeist activity is, in fact, radiation emitted from these spheres.

Patrick – who has been studying these orbs for two decades- states there are three different types of spheres.

Patrick's theory

“Type three operate in buildings and are the underlying communication network. They relay signals to each other”, he claims.

“It is a scarecrow-like action designed to move people away from emissions.

"You may hear a door banging in another part of the house. This action is designed to move people away, the further away a person is, the safer it is.

“People feel sick or faint when investigating this, it is not the result of ‘dead people’ but radiation bursts,” says Patrick.

While this might sound crazy to some, Patrick’s work has attracted the attention of top scientists worldwide, including Professor Gary Nolan of Stanford University.

US Air Force pilot, Joe Albregg, says Patrick’s research is “on a level never seen before.” Patrick further details how these UFO spheres operate.

Retired US Air Fore Pilot Joe Albregg

“The type three spheres are in buildings and operate 5-10 miles apart, in lines and clusters around environmental topology.

“It’s a microwave based relay system. They send a signal to the type two which the US Navy are seeing. Those operate 300 feet off the ground, where needed.

“There is the type one in the sky which triangulate on other incoming UFOs.

"They make a V formation and yes, they are protecting humans and I suspect, have been doing so for thousands of years.”

Spheres in history

Last month, the Pentagon held a public hearing on the topic. One slide released on UAP reporting trends from 1996-2023 provided specific detail about these objects.

Their appearance was described as being round with a size of one to four meters. Usual colour: white, silver or translucent.

The performance of these UAP was at an altitude between 10,000 – 30,000 feet. Velocity from ‘stationary to Mach 2’.

No thermal exhaust has ever been detected. The orbs have radio signatures, radar signatures and are visible through infrared. Patrick has specific details and evidence on these orbs.

Pentagon slide

“I’ve been informed I am three years ahead of the intelligence communities. When the target is above, the orbs form a V. When in a flat triangle, the target is below.

“You see it again and again. Type two were seen over Mosul by the US military. They flew over the Queen’s jubilee, there’s video.

“They all have the same flight behaviour- hypersonic speeds, they stop, sit in the same spot for ten minutes- operating like satellites in reverse.

“People faint in ‘haunted houses’ because of the radiation these things give out. It is actually a global defence network that intercepts space-based threats ranging from meteors to other threats.

Theory

“You see them as triangles in the sky, in the same position, until they need to change configuration.

"They will intercept all threats,” Patrick says.

The obvious question is who exactly is operating these spheres, which Patrick believes have been protecting humans for a long time.

“I know who it is but can’t say publicly. I’m under NDAs [non-disclosure agreement], if I break the rules I get fined.

"It can only come through civilian sources - it can’t come from the government. When it comes from a civilian who has never been in a programme, nobody cares.

“Government are very sticky about this. I doubt the Irish government are aware, it is US based at the moment.

"The smart people know this is right. The type three are a communication network. UFOs leave or get blown up.

Theory

“I’m 100pc confident about this. The type one-V formation is visible throughout history. These are the foo fighters seen during WW2. Air shows trigger them.

“It seems to be thousands of years old. This one thing keeps everything out. It is responsible for poltergeist activity and so-called ball lightning.”

If Patrick’s theory is correct, it would be similar to Christopher Columbus discovering America.

“Yes, a slight shock in the beginning, it will settle and that will be it. I’m in touch with intelligence- they want this to come out through civilian sources. I’ve been getting assistance, not issues”, he revealed.

'foo fighters' reported during WW2

“The military read my work and said ‘Yes.’ My family know.

"The orbs surround other UFOs and disable them. That’s what US Navy are seeing. They operate as triangles and re-configure. They look like stars in the sky, reported for centuries.

Three orbs visible in the sky

“US intelligence are well aware. By the way, this is definitely good news. That’s why it has gotten so far in Congress.

“We’ve been pumping emissions into space - we get detected.

"These things are forced into action. You know a UFO image is legit when you see the spheres. It’s like a verification process.

“The human body has an immune system that takes out viruses. This is like an immune system for the planet. It operates from the ground up- the architecture of it. They weren’t made by us,” Patrick concluded.