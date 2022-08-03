Irish tourists visiting Portugal warned ahead of strike fears
Irish tourists set to visit Portugal this month have been warned ahead of potential strike fears.
Staff at Portuguese airports are planning a 3-day walkout over disagreements on pay and working conditions.
The strike, which is expected to include cabin crew, handling staff and other staff at 10 airports across the country including Lison, Faro and Porto.
Portugal's Civil Aviation Workers' Union (SINTAC) and Commercial Aviation Staff Union (SQAC) are planning the strike action from August 19th to 21st, with the potential to disrupt thousands of holidaymakers.
In a statement, the unions said:"Only by doing this (strike) we will be able to achieve what the company has been lacking for a long time: social stability, respect for workers’ rights and, fundamentally, for people."
In response, Airport operator ANA said they will continue to promote conversation between both partners during the ongoing negotiations.
Airport disruption is not the only thing that could hamper holidays to Portugal.
The Portuguese Government have recently extended their Covid-19-related health alert until the end of August as rising infections have caused concerns among health officials.
Everyone aged 10 and over will need to continue wearing masks on public transport, including on airplanes, and on entry to medical facilities.
While these guidelines apply to mainland Portugal, there are separate guidelines in place in Madeira, the Azores and Porto Santo.
On those Islands, anyone aged six and over must wear masks on public transport.
Social distancing guidelines remain in place with Covid-19 testing facilities in operation at all Portuguese airports.
"A resolution was approved that extends the state of the alert throughout the mainland due to the Covid-19 pandemic until August 31,” Minister of State Mariana Vieira da Silva said.
"When autumn comes, we might have a worsening of the pandemic that may make it necessary to take additional measures.”
