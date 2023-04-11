Irish tourist rescued from drowning in Canary Islands by quick-thinking local
The woman was swimming when she was dragged away from the shore by a strong current and struggled to stay above the water
An Irish tourist was rescued from the sea in the Canary Islands by a local resident on Monday afternoon.
The woman, who was staying at the El Mirador Hotel, was swimming at Playa Blanca beach in Puerto del Rosario, Fuerteventura when she was dragged away from the shore by a strong current and struggled to stay above the water.
A local man saw her get into trouble and used a OneUP Totem rescue device that had been installed on the beach, to save her from drowning, Canarian Weekly reports.
The lifesaving piece of equipment contains a portable inner tube that inflates on contact with water in the shape of a life preserver and is typically thrown out to sea by someone on land.
The woman was brought to shore safely as local police, the fire brigade, and medical personnel rushed to the scene.
Paramedics inspected her for injuries, but revealed that she was able to go back to her hotel to continue her holiday.
Police have praised the anonymous man who saved her for his heroic actions and highlighted the efficacy of the Totem OneUP product.
