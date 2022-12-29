Irish tourist badly injured in fall from scenic viewpoint in South America
The Irish national had travelled by motorcycle to the city of Ushuaia before stopping on his way to take some pictures
An Irish tourist has been badly injured after fracturing his hip in a fall from a scenic viewpoint in Tierra del Fuego in South America.
The elderly man, who is reportedly approximately 60 years old, suffered a “serious fall” from the stairs of the Garibaldi pass viewpoint, a popular tourist attraction that overlooks parts of the Andes.
The Irish national had travelled by motorcycle to the city of Ushuaia before stopping on his way to take some pictures.
“On the stairs he suffered a sharp fall,” local media reports. He suffered several injuries and “was assisted from the Lake Escondido health detachment”.
Read more
With a suspected fracture to the hip area, he was transferred by ambulance to a hospital in Ushuaia.
This latest incident follows the death of an Irish national who fell from a moving train in Thailand.
The man - who was taking a tour in the west of the country - was identified as 45-year-old Patrick Ward.
Mr Ward's passport stated he was born in New Zealand. His current place of residence was not immediately known, but he had entered Thailand on December 26 on a tourist visa.
Police said Mr Ward was travelling by train with a tour group from the capital Bangkok to Kanchanaburi town, where the bridge over the River Kwai - made famous in the film about the railway constructed by forced labour under Japanese Second World War occupation - is located.
After a brief stop, the group proceeded to Sai Yok waterfall, another popular tourist destination.
Police Major Kiatisak Kerdchok of the Sai Yok police said that, according to witnesses, when the train had slowed down at a scenic spot, Mr Ward had opened a door in the carriage and fallen seven to eight metres down a slope.
Local media reports suggested Mr Ward was trying to take a photograph when the accident occurred shortly before noon.
Police found Mr Ward's body at the scene with wounds but none that suggested foul play.
Mr Kiatisak said a full post-mortem examination would be conducted on Wednesday in Bangkok, and that fellow members of the tour group would be questioned.
Today's Headlines
revealed | Tyson Fury’s US ban over Daniel Kinahan links costs him millions in WWE appearances
Spend it like beckham | Victoria Beckham says her lavish Irish wedding was ‘much more intimate than it looked’
Little angel | Tributes paid to Honorary Garda Dillon Joseph Kidney-Quinn on his death at age two
notorious | Paedo priest who abused vulnerable boys for 20 years avoids jail after breaching court order
Officers chase down gunman in Birmingham
MITTS-TAKE | Belfast’s controversial Blair twins tipped for Walter Mitty ‘honour’ over RUC claims
Tough-talking | Dublin council boss says groups that provide tents to homeless are ‘virtue signallers’
'great courage' | Watch: UK cops chase down man with loaded revolver outside Birmingham school
uncertainty | Ireland weather: Met Éireann’s New Year’s Eve forecast shows change on the way
Pubspy - Skryne, Co Meath | J O’Connell’s in Meath arguably serves the most famous €4.80 pints of Guinness in Ireland