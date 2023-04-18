Irish tourist (56) run over by reversing car on Portuguese island
A driver failed to see them as they reversed on Rua Simplício dos Passos Gouveia, in Funchal
An Irish tourist was hit by a car while holidaying in a Portuguese territory this week.
The 56-year-old was run over on Monday morning when a driver failed to see them as they reversed on Rua Simplício dos Passos Gouveia, in Funchal, the capital city of Portugal's Madeira archipelago.
The pedestrian was rescued by the local Funchal Sapadores firefighters, who helped transport them to the Dr Nelio Mendonca Hospital.
The injured tourist reportedly has a suspected arm fracture and some other minor injuries, including abrasions to their body, according to JM Madeira.
