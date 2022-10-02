Irish TikTok user shares ‘heartbreaking’ clip of conversation with homeless man

The response came after TikTok user Anthony, whose account name is @helpingthehomelessanto, shared a video of an encounter with a young man on the capital’s streets.

TikTok users were left emotional after a homeless man living in Dublin’s story was shared on the platform this week.

The response came after TikTok user Anthony, whose account name is @helpingthehomelessanto, shared a video of an encounter with a young man on the capital’s streets.

Giving some context to the clip, Anthony explained that the man had been living with his elderly mother in a council flat but “had to leave” as there wasn’t any space for him to live there too.

He asked if he could use Anthony’s phone to ring his mum as he opened up about life on the streets.

Anthony captioned the video: “Now he’s homeless and his mother is alone, the phone call was nothing less than heartbreaking.”

Anthony gave the man socks, a hat, and a jumper before asking how long he was homeless for, to which the man replied: "About a week."

“Don’t give up. Don’t give up hope whatever you do,” Anthony said.

The man told of how he was looking for a job but needs to find a way to get a safety pass first.

The video, which has gained more than 10k views in just three days, caught the attention of some people who were willing to help.

One TikTok user commented: "I can get him a safe pass, first aid, security skills, manual handling all for free."

Another person said: "The labour (social welfare) gives you funding to do the safe pass course, they'll pay for it for him."

Others expressed how “heart-breaking” it was to watch the conversation between the two men.

One person wrote: “God love his mother, this country is getting worse and worse.”

Another added: “That's shocking... he could be a help to her.”

While a third said: “This is heart-breaking Anthony. God love him, please God he gets off the streets soon, he's so willing if there is anyone who can help with a job.”