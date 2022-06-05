Irish teen (18) killed after being thrown from car in Australian horror crash
An Irish teenager was killed after being thrown from a car in Australia this morning.
The incident took place at the intersection of Bond Street and Cross Forest Road in Cobden, near Warrnambool, about 3 hours away from Melbourne.
The 18-year-old died when two vehicles collided shortly before 1.30am on Sunday morning.
He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other Irish men, aged 30 and 21, were travelling in the same car and were rushed to Warrnambool Hospital with serious injuries.
All three men had been working in the area at the time.
The female driver of the second car was also taken to hospital as a precaution.
Detectives from the major crash investigations unit in Victoria will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident.
