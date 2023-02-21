Irish soldier killed in parachute tragedy remembered as a family man of integrity

Acting Sergeant Major Declan ‘Doc’ O'Connell (54) had travelled to Spain on his own time to gain further qualifications as a skydiving instructor in a private capacity

Mary O'Connell follows the remains of her son Acting Sergeant Major Declan O'Connell following his funeral mass in St Brigids Church in the Curragh Camp . Picture; Gerry Mooney

The remains of Acting Sergeant Major Declan O'Connell are taken away following his funeral mass in St Brigids Church in the Curragh Camp . Picture; Gerry Mooney

The remains of Acting Sergeant Major Declan O'Connell arrive for funerl mass in St Brigids Church in the Curragh Camp . Picture; Gerry Mooney

Mary O'Connell follows the remains of her son Acting Sergeant Major Declan O'Connell following his funeral mass in St Brigids Church in the Curragh Camp . Picture; Gerry Mooney

The funeral mass of Acting Sergeant Major Declan O'Connell in St Brigid's Church in the Curragh Camp. Picture; Gerry Mooney

The Irish soldier who died in a tragic parachuting accident in Spain has been remembered as a man of wide-ranging and immense talents and skills whose life was like a comet through the night sky.

The Newbridge Co Kildare native was due to marry his long-term partner Audrey in the coming weeks.

He is survived by Audrey, his daughter Niamh, parents Mary and Iggy, sister Denise, Audrey's daughter Aisling, brother-in-law Thierry and extended family.

At his funeral today guards of honour were formed by members of Sarsfields GAA Club and Newbridge Town Football Club as his remains were led by a piper to St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh.

Fr PJ Somers of the Military Chaplaincy told how Declan lived his life by a five-point creed taught to him by the late Lieutenant General Earley, and that was to prioritise family, work hard, exercise, give back to the community, and to have faith.

“That’s my goal, and that’s my mission,” Declan had told Fr Somers at a meeting they had in the past.

Fr Somers said Declan was dedicated to his family, and that his daughter Niamh was the apple of his eye, and his parents loved him “to the moon and back” and was the centre of their world.

Mourners heard that the Defence Forces was his second home, and Fr Somers described him as a highly trained and accomplished professional.

“He played football for Sarsfields and soccer for Newbridge Town, he loved his darts and he loved his rugby, he was an active member of the Black Knights – the Defence Forces parachute club.

"He was always carrying his guitar with a beaming smile like he was happiest when he was giving of his music and of his voice,” he added.

“When I think of Declan what comes to my mind is a comet. This blazing star that goes across the dark night, lighting up everything, a huge ball of fire and energy, and then suddenly it is gone. And that is the case with Declan. All of a sudden, and tragically, he is gone,” he explained.

At the end of the Requiem Mass, Declan’s friend Eamon Lawlor read tributes to him from family, friends, and President Michael D Higgins.

President Higgins said Declan exemplified the moral fortitude, courage, integrity, and deep selflessness that personifies the Defence Forces and that he made an invaluable contribution to the cause of peace and justice both in Ireland and on the many occasions he served abroad.

His parents’ tribute was that he loved his mother’s brown bread and white soda cakes, and chatting with his dad about sport.

Mr Lawlor said Declan’s happiest place was at home with his fiancée Audrey and daughter Niamh, on the couch watching a movie, eating Galaxy bars, Jonnie onion rings, and drinking a can of Club Orange.

“He would say it was just the three of us in our own little world,” he added, saying the house was filled with love and laughter.

Symbols brought to the altar to represent Declan’s life included sporting jerseys, his guitar, darts, his parachute log, and his Sergeant Major’s drill stick.

The church was full to capacity and attended by family, friends, neighbours and members of the Defence Forces including deputy chief of staff Major General Adrian Ó Murchu, and the General Officer commanding the Curragh, Brendan McGuinness.

After funeral mass, Acting Sgt Maj O'Connell’s coffin, covered with the tricolour and his army hat and gloves, was carried on a gun carriage from the Curragh for burial in St Conleth’s cemetery in Newbridge.

Declan O'Connell joined the Defence Forces in February 1990 and his home unit was the Cadet School, Military College in the Defence Forces Training Centre in the Curragh Camp.

He had a very distinguished 33-year career in the Defence Forces and completed a number of international military courses, including the prestigious Platoon Sergeants Battle Course with the UK Armed Forces, and leadership courses in the NATO School in Oberammergau, Germany.

The remains of Acting Sergeant Major Declan O'Connell are taken away following his funeral mass in St Brigids Church in the Curragh Camp . Picture; Gerry Mooney

He was a physical training instructor, confidence training instructor, driving instructor, APC Instructor and live fire tactical trainer, and he trained officer cadets in the Cadet School for over 20 years.

He also served overseas on nine occasions with the Defence Forces, in Lebanon, Kosovo, Mali and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Acting Sgt Maj O’Connell was also an avid parachutist and jumpmaster who qualified as a military jumpmaster in 2018 and had completed almost 700 jumps.

The Civil Guard in Seville in Spain is investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragedy at the Skydive Spain facility in which Declan lost his life earlier this month.