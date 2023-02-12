Irish soldier dies in parachute tragedy in Spain
Defence Forces member was not on duty at time of accident
A member of the Defence Forces has died in a tragic skydiving accident in Spain.
The soldier was not on duty at the time of the parachute tragedy and was taking part in the activity in his private time.
The Government is aware of the tragic incident, and the members of the soldier’s family are being contacted.
The Defence Forces are liaising with the soldier's family.
A source said the Defence Forces member was training to become a skydiving instructor in a personal capacity.
It is understood that he was also an accomplished GAA player and musician.
More to follow...
