Irish soldier and soccer star Glenn Fullam planned to propose before tragic death

“Not how we wanted but finally engaged to the love of my life.”

Glenn Fullam’s bereaved girlfriend Kirsty Forde has revealed that the soldier and soccer ace had planned to propose to her before his tragic passing last month.

Glenn was in the Irish Air Corps, and also played football with Crumlin United FC. The talented footballer and dedicated soldier lived in Blackrock with his soon-to-be fianceé and son.

“Glenn had a ring for me. He wanted to wait until he was better and not in hospital anymore to propose,” Kirsty wrote on social media.

Glenn Fullam

Ms Forde posted a photograph of herself dressed in white wearing a beautiful, diamond ring.

“Unfortunately, he passed before he could give me it himself. Not how we wanted but finally engaged to the love of my life,” said Kirsty.

Tributes poured in from Kirsty’s followers on Twitter.

“I am so sorry for your loss but just know he will be so proud that you are wearing a token than cements your love forever,” said one.

“Heartbreakingly tragic and beautiful too, so sorry for your loss' commented another.

Glenn was “looking down and smiling” said another.

The young Dubliner from Killinarden was remembered as 'a shining light' when he was laid to rest in Saint Anne's Church.

In the wake of his passing his teammates launched a GoFundMe page, and described how Glenn 'was full of life and a big part of our club.

'At 26 years old he was taken away from his family and his football family way too soon, Glenn fought with everything to the end with a smile on his face while still making others smile.

Match poster

The fundraiser raised thousands in the first few days and has to date raised close to €30K for Glenn's young family.

The inaugural Glenn Fullam Challenge Cup will also take place later this month in his memory.

The Irish Air Corps gave a heart-felt tribute to Glenn, who had joined the Defence Forces in 2017 and he also served with the UNIFIL 114 Infantry Battalion.

"Glenn was not just a colleague, but a dear friend to many of us. His dedication, professionalism, and kind-hearted nature will always be remembered.

“His unwavering commitment to his friends and family, his duty to the Air Corps and his exceptional skills and passion for soccer, were evident to all who had the privilege of working with him.

"Glenn was known for his warm smile, his sense of humour and his devotion to his soccer teams. Glenn will be deeply missed by all of us. During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with Glenn's family, friends, and loved ones.

"Rest in peace, Glenn Fullam. You will be forever remembered and greatly missed. Thank you for your service and your friendship," they added.