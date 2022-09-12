Irish runner Thomas Bubendorfer dies following road accident in Spain

“My darling husband Thomas Bubendorfer was killed hit by a car while out for a run in Madrid. We were married 25 years with four children and still so much in love. There are no words."

The death has been confirmed of a Co Wicklow resident who was fatally injured while running in Spain last week.

Austrian-born Thomas Bubendorfer was well-known in Irish running circles and for his blog ‘Rubbishrunner’.

The father-of-four lived in Bray with his wife Niamh Swan and their children. Ms Swan confirmed his death in a social media post.

"I don't usually post personal stuff on here but last Tuesday my life was forever changed,” Ms Swan wrote.

“My darling husband Thomas Bubendorfer was killed, hit by a car, while out for a run in Madrid. We were married 25 years with four children and still so much in love. There are no words."

In a separate post on Mr Bubendorfer’s Twitter account, Ms Swan said the family are “absolutely devastated and utterly bereft without him”.

Mr Bubendorfer worked as a computer programmer and on his blog profile it says his interests included soccer, Manchester City, distance running, travelling and reading.

The family previously lived in Kerry and had completed more than 100 marathons.

In his most recent blog post, from August 19, Mr Bubendorfer said he was in Crete over the summer with his family. "We jetted off to Crete for our first family holiday in three years, the same place Niamh and me had been to for our first anniversary, many, many years ago,” he said.

He also talked about a heel injury he was recovering from and his extensive training programme as he prepared for an upcoming marathon.

"Back on home soil I re-started my marathon training but on a slightly reduced mileage. The 18 mile long run last week was only 15, the midweek runs of 12 and 11 miles were cut down to 10 and 9+, and they definitely all felt long enough, alright,” he added.

“So I will keep an eye on things. The schedule would have me do 20 miles this Sunday but that's definitely not going to happen. I hope my endurance will eventually catch up because I do need a few long runs before race day, but so far I'll try and err on the side of caution for once.

“Still going. Slowly. Ah well.”