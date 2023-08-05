Irish Rail warns flooding causing disruption to commuter train and Dart services

Services are currently suspended between Killester and Clontarf Road, impacting a number of services on the line.

Irish Rail has warned passengers that flooding near stations has caused some DART and rail services to be delayed or suspended until further notice.

Dublin Bus are honouring rail tickets in the affected areas.

Delays to Maynooth services are also expected as Pelletstown and Broombridge services have been suspended until further notice.

Earlier this morning, trains travelling on the line between Bray and Dun Laoghaire were suspended as a result of flooding.

Services resumed shortly after 7.30am, though were continuing to operate with knock-on delays.

It comes as revised timetables are in place this Bank Holiday weekend due to works on the line between Malahide and Drogheda on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be no train service between the stations, while the following remain closed until Monday: Laytown, Gormonstown, Balbriggan, Skerries, Rush and Lusk and Donabate.

Limited bus services will operate between Drogheda, Balbriggan, Donabate, Connolly and Skerries (via bus stops 3802 and 3815 on Northcliffe Heights only), Rush and Lusk and Connolly.

Works on the Ballyprohy/Limerick (via Nenagh) line has also resulted in a revised schedule of services.