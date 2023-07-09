Irish Rail suspends all services through Co Laois following ‘fatal incident’

This disruption is likely to impact thousands of Clare hurling fans travelling to Croke Park for the All-Ireland Hurling Semi Final clash against Kilkenny at 4pm.

There has been a “major disruption” to Irish Rail services travelling through Co Laois following a fatal incident.

In a statement online, the railway company said emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident on the line between Ballybrophy and Portlaoise.

Irish Rail has temporarily suspended all train services travelling through Portlaoise, meaning the Limerick or Cork route to Dublin Heuston is not running.

The company is working to restore services as soon as possible but passengers have been advised to make alternative arrangements.

“Major disruption to services into and out of Dublin Heuston due to tragic incident at Portlaoise,” Irish Rail said.

“Services out of Dublin Heuston will terminate at Portlaoise. Services to Dublin Heuston will terminate at Thurles.

“Iarnród Éireann is attempting to source buses. However, Iarnród Éireann advises customers to make alternative arrangements if possible.”