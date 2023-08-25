Irish professor warns new strains of Covid could pose a bigger threat

Ivan Perry has issued the warning as cases of the virus increase

Professor Ivan Perry says Ireland did well in many aspects on managing Covid, but there’s still work to be done

A TOP Irish health expert has said careful vigilance is needed as new potential virus threats continue to emerge.

But even if a more dangerous version of viruses evolve Professor of Public Health at University College Cork, Ivan Perry, believes Ireland is now in a better position to deal with an outbreak.

He said the fact that Covid is still circulating despite the vaccination programme is not a surprise.

“That’s what was expected to happen – the virus has become endemic, which we all know,” he said.

“It doesn’t seem to be causing a major public health threat at the moment but that, of course, is in people who are well and vaccinated.”

Covid is now a permanent fixture in Ireland as the number of hospital cases spiked in the last two weeks.

The effects of the current strains are not as dangerous thanks to vaccinations, but it could put pressure on hospitals during this year’s winter flu season.

On Wednesday this week the HSE reported there were 404 Covid cases in hospitals nationwide, with 12 in intensive care and an 18 per cent positivity rate of tests being carried out.

Clontarf Hospital in Dublin this week had to introduce visitor restrictions following an outbreak of Covid among a small number of patients.

The HSE recently confirmed that the Eris variant of Covid — which is even more transmissible than previous variants — had been detected in Ireland

The World Health Organisation has declared Eris a “variant of interest” and is asking countries to monitor it as cases grow globally.

But he advised anybody in their 50s or over to take up the vaccination the National Disease Surveillance Centre choses to cover this winter.

He said since the peak of the pandemic “some lessons have been taken on board and some haven’t”.

However, the decision to appoint public health doctors to consultant status will have an important positive effect.

“Over the past year or so a lot of these consultant posts have been filled, maybe over 80 posts, so that’s going to be hugely positive on our overall capacity for public health medicine,” said Professor Perry.

“It will become a very attractive speciality for medical students and people will come back from overseas to apply for these posts. That’s very much a positive development.”

Professor Perry said the next step to set up teams that include disease surveillance, lab scientists and health promotion experts has yet to happen.

“You need a multi-disciplinary team to protect the health and wellbeing of the population. Not just from infectious diseases, but other health issues,” he said.

He pointed out that while the data shows Ireland did well compared to other countries in dealing with Covid, we so far haven’t followed through on some measures to control respiratory diseases.

“On the less positive side it’s not clear that we have taken on board the importance of ventilation in schools and other public buildings.

“A programme of investment is required but with ventilation I think we protect people from a wide range of respiratory viruses that are common in childhood.

“Especially as Covid remains endemic and we can’t assume that there won’t be in the future strains that are going to pose a bigger threat than the current strain.”

Professor Perry cited the outbreak of bird flu as another potential source of a future pandemic which has seen some cases in humans but no spread from humans to humans.

“That is something that is always a risk in the background and if that happens or when that happens, the investments we make in clean air in schools and in public venues like bars and restaurants and cinemas will be very justified,” he explained.

“We have to learn from the past — we did many things well and it’s a question of looking coolly at the evidence of what worked and what didn’t work.

“Unfortunately, we failed to protect the elderly in nursing homes and this will need to be addressed in future pandemics.”

He pointed to a paper published in The Lancet in which Ireland is listed with Norway, Iceland and Cyprus as a country with one of the lowest Covid-19 excess mortality rates in the world.

“In general terms we did better than the UK, which was one of the global outliers in terms of their performance. We were well within the European mainstream, probably better than most and most of the west of Europe.”

Professor Perry said we can’t be complacent, but it means there is a lot of information available to help shape policy in any future pandemics.

“We got a lot right, through social distancing in the pre-vaccine period and we had an effective vaccination strategy.”