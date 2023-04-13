Irish potatoes sent to help feed tens of thousands in war-torn Ukraine

‘This will provide the average annual consumption of potatoes for 45,000 - 50,000 people per year’

Ireland is sending 500 tonnes of seed potatoes to Ukraine to help the estimated 10,000 vulnerable farmers living hear the frontline, it has emerged.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue announced that his department will contribute €450,000 to a United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) project to support potato farming in the war-torn country.

The 500 tonnes of certified seed potatoes will be distributed by FAO Ukraine to farmers in eastern and southern Ukraine. Each farmer will receive 50kg of seed.

Minister McConalogue said: “Ireland and Ukraine share many similarities, particularly the huge importance of agriculture has both economical and socially.

“I am delighted that my Department’s international cooperation funding can support this project to support small-holder farmers in potato production.”

The seed potatoes were grown in the Netherlands and France by growers from the Irish company IPM Potato.

The minister pointed out that the seed potato varieties have been specially bred for the agro-ecological conditions in Ukraine.

"Besides the fact that 10pc of the harvest is kept as seed potatoes for the next season, this quantity of quality seed potatoes has the potential to supply 7,000 tons of potatoes,” he said.

“This will provide the average annual consumption of potatoes for 45,000 - 50,000 people per year. This FAO project will support efforts to rebuild horticultural capacity and help rural families to resume subsistence cultivation and thus to meet their immediate nutritional needs.”

Ukraine is one of the top five potato suppliers in the world and most of the production comes from small growers.

However, the supply of seed potatoes in Ukraine has been severely impacted since the outbreak of the war.