Irish people react to ‘terrible’ loss of Argos, the iconic catalogue and ‘little red pencils’
Irish podcast star Blindboy has led tributes to the Argos catalogue, with other Twitter users left “mourning” the retail giant and the “terrible news” staff have received.
Irish people have been left “mourning” the loss of retail giant Argos, who announced today that all of their Irish stores are set to close.
Disappointed shoppers from across the country have taken to Twitter to discuss the news, with podcast star Blindboy leading tributes to the iconic Argos catalogue.
“I have very fond memories of reading the Argos catalogue as a child. I made a podcast about the Argos catalogue a few years back.
"Sad to see them close down in Ireland,” the Rubber Bandits star said.
"Mourning this one a bit,” another user said. "I simply find Argos… so useful.”
"So sorry for all the staff,” one added. “I absolutely loved Argos.”
Another said: “This is a huge shame. Hate to see it go."
Others lamented the loss of Argos’ signature red pencils for marking their order, with one Twitter user asking: “If the Argos stores are closing who gets to keep all the little red pencils and can it be me?”
The iconic catalogue seems to have been a firm feature in lives of many Irish shoppers, with one sharing: “RIP Argos my fondest memories as a child are of me pouring through your Christmas catalogue and circling the things I wanted each year.”
A staple in Irish homes while writing letters to Santa, others mourned the fact “the next generation will never know” the excitement.
Read more
"The Argos catalogue was a staple of my childhood. Shocked to hear they’re closing,” one said.
Others shared their best wishes with the 580 people the retail giant employs, saying: “Argos is the place where I buy tents & earphones. What other physical store will give me both of those things at once??
“Seriously though, it's terrible news for the hundreds of workers here. I wish the union luck.”
Comedian Martin Warde wrote: “It's a sad day for the staff at Argos in Ireland.”
Other Twitter users have said they are “devastated,” “sad” and “surprised” to learn the store is closing in Ireland.
Trade union Mandate, which represents Argos workers, said this morning that today is “difficult” for staff.
In a statement, Argos Ireland Operations Manager Andy McClelland described the decision as a sad day.
He said: “We understand this is difficult news for our customers and colleagues.
"As with any major change to our business, we have not made this decision lightly and we are doing everything we can to support those impacted.
"On behalf of everyone at Argos I would like to thank our colleagues, customers, suppliers and partners for their support to our business.”
All stores are expected to close by the end of June 2023.
