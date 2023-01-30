Irish people asked to sign petition to make EU ‘tobacco free’ by 2030

The petition asks people “to save the new generations from falling into tobacco addiction.”

Irish people are being asked to sign a petition to make the European Union tobacco-free by 2030.

One million signatures from seven EU member states are required for the European Commission to act on the proposal, with just over 9,000 required from Ireland.

The petition asks people “to save the new generations from falling into tobacco addiction.”

The idea would be to “promote the first tobacco-free European generation by 2028, ending the sale of tobacco and nicotine products to citizens born since 2010.”

The citizen-led initiative also seeks to establish tobacco-free and cigarette butt-free beaches and parks.

If it meets the required threshold of one million signatures, the EU might consider the initiative.

The petition can be found on the European Citizens’ Initiative website – as it has been launched by EU citizens.

It follows in the footsteps of recent tobacco-free plans in New Zealand, where those currently aged 14 or younger will never in their lifetimes be allowed to legally buy cigarettes.

A smokers’ rights organisation has previously told Newstalk that to copy New Zealand in banning tobacco for younger generations would be “absurd.”

"Banning adults from buying tobacco - banning anyone from buying tobacco - just drives demand into the hands of the illicit trade,” said John Mallon of the organisation Forest.

“The illicit trade will happily sell tobacco in units of 200 - so you can smoke much more - and you’ll get it at half price.

“It seems silly that you would drive it in that direction.”