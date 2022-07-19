Irish passport sixth most powerful in the world with visa-free travel to 187 countries

The Irish passport has been ranked as part of the annual Henley Passport Index

The Irish passport has become the sixth most powerful passport in the world.

According to rankings for the 2022 Henley Passport Index, the Irish passport has dropped one place from 5th to 6th.

It has fluctuated between the two positions for the last seven years.

The Index is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and ranks passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

As of 2022, an Irish passport entitles holders to visa-free access to 187 countries.

Japan has the number one spot on the index, as holders have record high visa-free or visa-on-arrival entrance to 193 countries.

Meanwhile, Singapore and South Korea are in joint-second place, with a score of 192.

Germany and Spain are in third place with Finland, Italy and Luxembourg in fourth.

Austria, Denmark, Netherlands and Sweden are in fifth place with a score of 188.

Ireland is in sixth place alongside France, Portugal and the United Kingdom.

At the bottom of the list are Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Amid sanctions against Russia, the Russian passport sits at 50th place on the index, with a visa-free or visa-free on arrival score of 119.

Due to airspace closures in EU member states, the UK, the US, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea, Russian citizens are barred from travelling to a large majority of the world.

In 2021, the Ukraine passport ranked 38th, with a score of 136, this year moving up to 35th place with access to 144 countries.

Amid the emergency response to the Russian invasion, EU countries have given Ukranian refugees the right to live and work in the EU for up to three years.