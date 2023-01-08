Irish parents can claim €252 childcare payment after ‘milestone’ increase

The minimum hourly subsidy was increased from €0.50 per hour to €1.40 per hour from January 2.

A recent rise in childcare subsidies will reduce many Irish parents’ bills by up to €252 per month.

The minimum hourly subsidy was increased from €0.50 per hour to €1.40 per hour from January 2 to a maximum of 45 hours per week for eligible children.

Introduced under the National Childcare Scheme, the universal subsidy increase will see the average cost of childcare being cut by 25pc, according to Minister For Children Roderic O'Gorman.

Parents with children aged over six months but under 15 years old in Tusla-registered early learning and childcare services who are registered with the National Childcare Scheme can benefit. Children aged 15 and over do not qualify.

The payment is deducted from the overall bill parents received from their childcare provider.

Parents with a child attending childcare for 45 hours a week could get is €63 per week with the subsidy.

To apply for the universal subsidy under the National Childcare Scheme, you can visit the website ncs.gov.ie.

You will need a verified MyGovID account and the date of birth and Personal Public Service (PPS) number for each child you are applying for.

You can also apply by post by contacting the Parent Support Centre, although these applications will take longer to process and may affect the start date from which your subsidy can be paid.

Your childcare provider must be registered with Tusla. A full list of contracted childcare providers is available on the National Childcare Scheme’s website.

The subsidy will be paid directly to your childcare provider and will be deducted from the cost of your childcare.

Policy Director of Early Childhood Ireland Frances Byrne said that the subsidy increase is a "significant” move in offsetting childcare costs.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, she said last week: “Today marks the beginning of a major milestone in public investment in early years care and education and school age care and indeed, including childminding, which will see Ireland reach just over €1 billion of investment five years ahead of time.

"So, that's a very positive development and moves Ireland closer to the longed-for Nordic model of provision."