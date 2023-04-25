Irish mum forced to flee Sudan with kids says she fears for husband left behind

“We were watching TV and a bullet hit our window, it was so loud. I was shaking until the end of the day”

Sarah with one of her children. Pic: Sky News

An Irish woman who was forced to flee war torn Sudan has spoken of her fears for her husband who remains in the country.

Sarah Widaa described how she and her family faced "gunfire" as they rushed to the French embassy for evacuation.

Having been given just over an hour's notice to get to the building, the mother-of-three said she had told her children in the car "to duck, get down on the floor” as she and her husband fled from their home in the Kafouri area of Sudan's capital Khartoum.

"I was afraid," she told Sky News, but when she got to the embassy, the French "went above and beyond".

"I felt safer," she said. "They were armed. We were in the buses for over an hour. We left for the airbase.

"We stayed in the hangar for two hours. There was no food. There are Greeks there, Americans."

Ms Widaa added that her husband did not join them in the evacuation as he stayed to care for his father who has diabetes and is on medication.

The fighting continues in the war-torn country

She said she was "heartbroken" to leave them behind but asked that when her father-in-law's medication runs out "what is he going to do?"

Before they were told they would be evacuated, Ms Widaa revealed how the water supply at their home had been cut off for five days.

They had to instead try and buy water from the black market, but “we didn't have a lot of money at home, we were worried we would get looted," Ms Widaa said.

"It was really difficult. There's a lot of Irish citizens still in Sudan."

Ms Widaa said the day before the violence started she took her children to get ice creams.

"Everyone was out. The same area is now pitch black," she added.

Buildings were burnt and cars with bullet holes were in the middle of the street, she said.

Ms Widaa's eldest daughter, Nadine (nine) told Sky News that it was "scary" living in the Sudanese capital during the fighting.

She said: "We had to sleep on the floor and we're scared of bullets coming in.

"We were watching TV and a bullet hit our window, it was so loud. I was shaking until the end of the day."

Another Irish national, Cathy, was also among those to be safely evacuated.

The teacher, who has two sons and lives on a school campus, told Sky News the shooting "didn't stop for five days".

She said: "Our window exploded. We were under the mattress.”

One of her sons, Liam, said: “Mummy the glass hit me. It just bounced off me'."

Cathy and her family managed to sneak out of the school and they eventually made it to a safe place where they were then taken to a friend's house.

Ms Widaa who was airlifted out of Sudan with her children, arrived in Djibouti on Monday morning.

Ms Widaa said she hopes she can go back to her home, adding: "I have my house there. My kids have friends there, school there. We were happy."

On Sunday, the Irish Government announced members of the Defence Forces would be deployed to the country.

Yesterday Tánaiste Micheál Martin said 50 out of the roughly 150 Irish people in Sudan had been evacuated thus far.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast today, Minister of State Seán Fleming said there were still 100 Irish people in need of evacuation.

“Up to yesterday, we had brought out 50 Irish citizens and their family members and there are approximately 100 still in Sudan,” he said.

“We sent out a force yesterday of our Defence Forces - 12 members of our Defence Forces - and we have four or five very senior diplomats from the Department of Foreign Affairs - they are based in Djibouti.

“What is happening is we’re getting people out of Sudan to a neighbouring country, into Djibouti, and our people are looking after them there, settling them into accommodation for onward transport to Ireland as soon as people are ready to do so.”

When asked if any Irish people had been evacuated overnight, Minister Fleming said they had not.

“No, 50 is the last number but we would hope more would happen today,” he said.

“As I think is well known, we are working with our EU partners and most of the EU countries are working together. Few countries are working in absolute isolation without consultation with their EU partners.”

Evacuations are ongoing

A three-day ceasefire began at midnight and Minister Fleming said he hoped it would encourage people who might have been nervous about leaving their homes to leave the country entirely.

“The biggest issue is getting people from where they are - mainly in Khartoum - to the military airport which is a number of miles outside Khartoum and that journey needs heavy military protection,” he said.

The fighting in Sudan over the past week has left over 400 dead, including some 200 civilians.